The Sports Report: Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore dies at 79

From Ben Bolch: Surrounded in her final days at her Fullerton home by many of the players and coaches she inspired, memories shared as the mentor’s eyes brightened and she rattled off one-liners, Billie Moore died Wednesday night from cancer. She was 79. Moore was the first women’s basketball coach to guide two college teams to national championships. She won it all with Cal State Fullerton in 1970 and again with UCLA in 1978 as part of a 24-year career in which she compiled a 436-196 record and coached the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

The list of those in the women’s game whom Moore touched reads like its own hall of fame, including legendary coaches Pat Summitt, Nell Fortner and Mickie DeMoss, among many others. The late Summitt, who played for Moore on the ’76 Olympic team before coaching Tennessee to eight national championships, once said Moore had been the most influential figure in her career.

“Billie is our John Wooden,” said Ann Meyers Drysdale, a senior on the Bruins team that won the national championship as part of her own Hall of Fame career. “She truly has been a gift to us in the women’s game.”

Similarities between the universally revered UCLA coaches went beyond national titles. Both could let their players know they were upset without cursing, a look in their eyes saying everything.

Moore was also a master tactician. While Dianne Frierson was UCLA’s primary point guard during the national championship season, Moore realized there were times when it would be better to let Meyers Drysdale handle the ball so that Frierson could roam the wing to hit jump shots.

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: One by one, the starting lineup arrived inside Crypto.com Arena.

There was All-Star forward Paul George, in a trucker cap and yellow jacket. Fellow All-Star wing Kawhi Leonard in a blue hat. Center Ivica Zubac, in a polo. And point guard Reggie Jackson, sitting along the baseline in a sweater and backward cap. In all, five Clippers responsible for key roles in the team’s three consecutive wins entering Thursday sat out injured, the team expressing cautious optimism Thursday night that all but Zubac, who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, could return as soon as Saturday.

In their place, a lineup that had spent just three possessions together became the starters, a new look that raised what by now have become familiar questions for the perpetually incomplete Clippers: On a night when the Clippers look nothing like the team they hope to be come the postseason, relying on rotations that might never be paired together again, what is there to be learned, and what counts as progress?

The question’s relevancy stems from its frequency. With Leonard and point guard John Wall still not playing games on consecutive days and the long nature of the regular season all but guaranteeing more short-handed nights ahead, Thursday will not be the last time the Clippers are unable to add to their their sample size of full-strength minutes and, in turn, learn from them.

“As a coach you always think you’re behind,” coach Tyronn Lue said, “and I think we’re really behind offensively, especially how we need to play. And so until we get that continuity, until we get everyone back and everyone healthy, when we get a two or three week sample size of how we want to play offensively, that’ll make me feel a lot better.”

That doesn’t mean the Clippers felt that Thursday, a night devoid of continuity as they fell behind by as many as 31 in a 111-95 loss to Phoenix, was also devoid of lessons.

From Ryan Kartje: From the moment he lifted the iconic trophy last Saturday night, Caleb Williams hasn’t had much time to let the reality of his Heisman win sink in, let alone get the sleep he so desperately needs.

USC’s star quarterback — and the school’s record eighth Heisman winner — has been running on fumes from that night’s adrenaline rush. And there was no respite once he returned from New York. Not even winning the most coveted award in all of college sports could get Williams out of finals, for which he spent all of Monday through Wednesday this week cramming.

“To be in that moment, no matter how much sleep I had,” Williams said, “I was really grateful.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley said he was uncertain about Williams’ status for the Cotton Bowl after he suffered a “significant” hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game against Utah. But the quarterback reiterated Thursday that he planned to play against Tulane on Jan. 2.

“Hamstring is doing well,” he said, “and I am confident that I’ll be out there.”

National labor board to investigate complaint involving rights of USC athletes

UCLA vs. USC BASKETBALL

Emily Bessoir scored 16 points and No. 10 UCLA survived a late rally to beat USC 59-56 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Charisma Osborne added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kiki Rice scored 14 points for the Bruins (10-1), who won despite shooting 32.9% from the field.

Kadi Sissoko led the Trojans (9-1) with 20 points. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton added 10 points.

UCLA had a 52-44 lead at the end of the third quarter. USC rallied back by scoring the first seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer by Marshall to get them to 52-51 before a layup by Bessoir snapped a Bruins’ scoring drought of nearly seven minutes.

USC had a chance to send it to overtime when Littleton got a rebound off Camryn Brown’s missed layup with 11.8 seconds left. After a timeout, the Trojans tried to get a 3-pointer in the corner but UCLA’s Gina Conti got a steal with 2 seconds left to preserve the win.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Baker Mayfield had 48 hours to get ready for what turned out to be a historic performance.

After leading the Rams to a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, it took the quarterback about 72 hours to come down.

“Probably Sunday afternoon my adrenaline and everything kind of like settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday. “I slept for probably a day and half.”

Mayfield was wide awake and ready for what comes next as the Rams began preparations for a game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Three days of practice probably will seem like an eternity to Mayfield.

After the Rams claimed him off waivers on Dec. 6, Mayfield essentially had one practice to prepare to come off the bench against the Raiders.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: There were two runs that netted just a single yard, a sack, a false-start penalty and a fumbled snap.

Four red-zone trips each came up short of six points Sunday for the Chargers against Miami for four different reasons.

That has been a theme throughout 2022 for this team, an offense that features Justin Herbert’s arm and intellect struggling to finish drives.

The Chargers have scored touchdowns on only 47.9% of their trips inside the opposition’s 20-yard line. That ranks 27th in the NFL. Last season, the Chargers were fifth at 64%.

Entering their game Sunday against Tennessee, the Chargers are trying to fix an issue that has been particularly troubling of late.

KINGS

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally the Kings from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season.

Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings, who had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games.

DUCKS

John Klingberg scored twice and the Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter in Qatar: It’s one of the most pointless games in international sports, a match no one wants to play and one few remember once it’s over.

But the World Cup’s third-place game isn’t going anywhere, FIFA says. This year’s consolation final will be played Saturday between Croatia and Morocco and the game is on the schedule for the next tournament in 2026. So the question becomes why?

As with most things involving FIFA, the answer is money. The World Cup has had a third-place game since 1954 and the money it gets from broadcasters and sponsors makes it meaningful for FIFA’s bank account.

Schedule

All times Pacific

Third-place match

Saturday

Croatia vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Championship match

Sunday

Argentina vs. France, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Complete World Cup coverage

