Ducks defeat Canadiens for their second regulation win of the season
John Klingberg scored twice and the Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.
Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.
Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.
The NHL-worst Ducks’ scoring woes continued as they were shut out for the second consecutive night in a 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The Ducks entered without a goal in their past two games and a total of eight periods. They changed that with two quick goals late in the first period.
Terry broke through on a power play with 2:32 to go with his 12th of the season, and Klingberg connected 28 seconds later.
After Montreal rallied to tie it, Klingberg restored the Ducks’ lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point.
Up next for the Ducks: At the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
