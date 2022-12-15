Advertisement
Hockey

Ducks defeat Canadiens for their second regulation win of the season

Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period.
Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
(Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images)
Associated Press
MONTREAL — 

John Klingberg scored twice and the Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

The Ducks entered without a goal in their past two games and a total of eight periods. They changed that with two quick goals late in the first period.

Terry broke through on a power play with 2:32 to go with his 12th of the season, and Klingberg connected 28 seconds later.

After Montreal rallied to tie it, Klingberg restored the Ducks’ lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point.

Up next for the Ducks: At the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Hockey
