What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 12

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson rushed for 117 yards in 27 carries in a 24-21 win over Cincinnati last week in his first NFL start in place of injured quarterback Joe Flacco.
Buffalo: After rushing for 267 yards and no touchdowns in the first eight games, LeSean McCoy had a season- high 113 yards and two scores against the Jets.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers has passed for 400 yards 11 times. Seven of those games have been Chargers’ losses, including last week’s heart breaker against Denver.
Cincinnati: Under Marvin Lewis, Bengals are 7-1 against Cleveland first-year QBs. Brandon Weeden led the Browns to a win over the Bengals as a rookie in 2012.
Cleveland: Less than a month after being fired as Browns head coach, Hue Jackson faces his former team as a special assistant to Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.
Denver: Von Miller is the third player with 10 or more sacks in seven of his first eight seasons, joining former teammate DeMarcus Ware and Hall of Famer Reggie White.
Houston: DeAndre Hopkins is tied for a team record with TD catches in five straight games. He had one during a Week 2 loss to this week’s opponent, the Titans.
Indianapolis: Eric Ebron didn’t have a touchdown catch last week but still leads all tight ends with nine this season. He had a total of 11 over his first four seasons.
Jacksonville: The Jaguars’ six-game skid is their longest since the nine losses that led to Gus Bradley being replaced by current coach Doug Marrone in 2016.
Kansas City: Receiver Tyreek Hill was fined $10,026 by the NFL for taunting after he flashed a peace sign at the end of a touchdown catch against the Rams.
Miami: Kiko Alonso has played every defensive snap — 669 of them — for the Dolphins. He is tied for the league lead among linebackers with three forced fumbles.
New England: Tom Brady needs four TD passes to break Peyton Manning’s record of 579, counting the postseason. Brady hasn’t passed for four in a game all season.
N.Y. Jets: Chris Herndon is the only rookie tight end with 250-plus yards receiving and at least three touchdown catches. He has 257 yards and three TDs.
Oakland: Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve four games ago but is still the Raiders’ leading rusher, with 376 yards. Doug Martin is catching up — he has 333.
Pittsburgh: Second-year WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had four catches for 74 yards during the Steelers’ final two drives in a comeback win last week vs. Jacksonville.
Tennessee: USC product Adoree’ Jackson had an interception to go with six tackles earlier this year vs. Houston. He had nine tackles in a 38-10 loss to the Colts last week.