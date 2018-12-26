Podcast: Covering the NBA, from Magic Johnson to LeBron James

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Brad Turner reflects on his career covering the NBA. His stories include how he started covering Magic Johnson and the Lakers during Showtime, his recent connection to LeBron James, and recalling the infamous Rick Fox-Doug Christie incident during the Shaquille O’Neil-Kobe Bryant era of the Lakers.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.