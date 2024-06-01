Galaxy’s six-game unbeaten streak ends in loss to struggling Chicago

Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, shown here controlling the ball against Minnesota in September, scored in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Hugo Cuypers and Brian Gutiérrez each scored Saturday night to help the Chicago Fire end a nine-game winless skid and beat the Galaxy 2-1.

Chicago (3-8-6) won for the first time since a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on April 6.

Gutiérrez intercepted a pass near midfield and raced toward the goal before he rolled a shot from 25 yards out that ricocheted off the post before rolling into the net to give the Fire a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute. The 20-year-old Gutiérrez, in his fifth MLS campaign, has four goals this season, matching his career best.

The Galaxy (7-3-7) had their six-game unbeaten streak ended and lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Austin FC on April 27.

Riqui Puig converted from the penalty spot in the seventh minute to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead, but Cuypers ran on to a failed clearance attempt and poked a sliding shot into the net from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

Chris Brady had three saves for Chicago. Novak Micovic had two saves for the Galaxy in his second career start.