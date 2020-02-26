LAFC sells out season tickets for third straight season

In its first two MLS seasons, LAFC capped season-ticket sales at 17,500 — and sold them all.

So heading into its third year, the team made an additional 800 season packages available. And Tuesday, less than a week before the season opener, the team announced all those tickets are gone too.

LAFC has sold out all 37 MLS home games — regular season and postseason — it has played at 22,000-seat-plus Banc of California Stadium since joining the league for the 2018 season. And that’s despite the fact that the average ticket price last season was $49.64, or more than 13% higher than any other MLS team.

Figure in the cost of parking, food, beverages and souvenirs, and a Team Marketing Report survey says it would cost a family of four nearly $340 to attend an LAFC game. Yet, with the season-ticket inventory sold out for 2020, the team has launched a season-ticket wait list.

LAFC, which set an MLS record for points last season en route to the best regular season record, plays Mexican club León at home Thursday in a CONCACAF Champions League game, then opens the MLS regular season Sunday against David Beckham’s expansion team, Inter Miami. According to SeatGeek, tickets to that game are drawing more interest on the secondary market than any other MLS opener. The average resale price Tuesday morning was $149, SeatGeek said, more than 23% higher than the secondary-market price for any regular-season game at Banc of California.