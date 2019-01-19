College basketball: CJ Massinburg scores 31, No. 16 Buffalo tops Eastern Michigan

Bruno Fernando added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had 15 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who shot 58.1 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each scored 11, and Jalen Smith had 10. Maryland went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range. C.J. Jackson scored 15 points for the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight. Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 and Kaleb Wesson had 11.