Racing! Finishing up Los Al stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate John Shirreffs, Abel Cedillo and Paradise Woods for winning the Zenyatta Stakes.
Time to finish up the stewards’ rulings for the L.A. County Fair meet at Los Alamitos (even though not all the rulings are from there).
--Trainer Helen Shelley was fined $400 for a late registration of Sluffys Gizmo as being on Lasix before running in the first race at Los Alamitos on Aug. 19. The 8-year-old mare won the allowance race for Arabians.
--Trainer Matthew Chew was fined $1,500 for violations of the trainers’ insurer rule, medication after entering a race and a late declaration. Here’s an edited version of the hearing, as told by the stewards’ minutes:
“On Aug. 14, 2019, the horse ‘Brazilian Summer’ was observed by equine security Tanya Geiger to be wearing a nebulizer in Del Mar barn “X”, stall #12, [belonging to] trainer Matthew Chew. The nebulizer which contained a throat spray was accidentally placed on the wrong horse by Amanda Murphy. ‘Brazilian Summer’ was entered in the day’s fifth race and was scratched by the stewards. Testimony verified Murphy, who was licensed as a Bloodstock agent, was hired by Chew during the Del Mar meet to do physical therapy, massages, ultrasound, thermal blanket and laser treatment.
“She stated she put the nebulizer on the wrong horse even though the detention sign was hanging on the stall door. It was later discovered she was not properly licensed to be doing the activities she was hired for and she was also misrepresented by Chew on the DMTC credential application for stable employees. Neither of these possible CHRB rule violations were listed in the complaint. Chew was not at the barn when the nebulizer was discovered but his assistant trainer Daryl Bond was present. Bond was not available to testify. Chew stated he knows he is responsible for the negative actions of his employees.”
--Trainer Edward Freeman was fined $400 for failing to register Tengas Masterpiece as needing bleeder medication before entering the 10th race at Los Alamitos on Sept. 22. The 2-year-old colt finished sixth in the maiden claiming race.
Veterinarian List
In looking back at the history of Emtech, the colt who suffered a catastrophic breakdown in Saturday’s eighth race, it was discovered that he was once placed on the Veterinarian’s List because of unsoundness. It was last year after his first race. Now, it’s not shocking when horses end up on the list but, if you are like me, you know very little about the process.
So, going to the California Horse Racing Board rule book, it spells out exactly how horses go on the list, how long they stay there and how they get off. While the writing is dense, it told me a lot of things I didn’t know.
Let’s look at the rule. Class is in session.
1866. Veterinarian’s List.
“(a) The official veterinarian shall maintain a Veterinarian’s List of those horses determined to be unfit to compete in a race due to veterinary treatment, physical distress, injury, lameness, unsoundness or infirmity.
“--(1) When a horse is placed on the Veterinarian’s List, the trainer of such horse shall be notified within 72 hours.
“(b) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as:
“--(1) sick;
“--(2) having received veterinary treatment-shockwave therapy;
“--(3) injured;
“--(4) unsound or
“--(5) lame, may not workout for 72 hours after being placed on the list without the permission of the official veterinarian.
“(c) The official veterinarian may require any horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List to undergo a veterinary examination prior to resuming training at any facility under the jurisdiction of the Board.
“(d) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List shall be removed from the list only after having established or demonstrated to the satisfaction of the official veterinarian or the racing veterinarian that the horse is then raceably sound and in fit physical condition to exert its best effort in a race.
“--(1) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the first time within a 365-day period must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 10 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.
“--(2) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the second time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 30 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.
“--(3) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the third time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 60 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.
“--(4) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the fourth time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 180 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.
“(e) A horse may be required to perform satisfactorily in a workout or qualifying race to demonstrate its physical fitness, and if so a blood and/or urine post-work test sample shall be taken from the horse and the provisions of this article shall apply to such official workout in the same manner as to a scheduled race.
“(f) For the purpose of this regulation, ‘workout’ means an exercise session near full speed, or close to full speed.”
OK, class is over and congrats to the CHRB for inventing a new word, “raceably.”
Santa Anita review
The seventh and final graded stakes race in the three-day opening weekend at Santa Anita was the Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles for an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.
If you had to cheer for anyone, and you enjoy the feel-good story, then you were wanting the John Sherriffs-trained Paradise Woods to win because Shirreffs also trained Zenyatta. And guess what? She did. She stalked Secret Spice until the top of the stretch, moved even and pulled away in the last couple strides to win by 1 ¾ lengths.
It was the third graded stakes win of the weekend for jockey Abel Cedillo. He had replaced Mike Smith as the regular rider because Smith was committed to Midnight Bisou in the Distaff. “This was the time if you’re going to make a change,” Shirreffs said.
Paradise Woods paid $9.60, $4.20 and $2.80. Secret Spice was second followed by Ollie’s Candy, La Force, Mongolian Humor and Kaydetre.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “We wanted her to break well and not get shuffled back and hopefully to be in the clear. In the past she’s gotten shuffled back and got sucked behind horses, but today she broke well and was able to get to the outside.”
(Was it owner Marty Wygod’s decision to keep her in training?) “Absolutely. He was the one who had so much faith in her and wanted to see her run another year. Turning for home, it seemed like she was maintaining her stride and she had good action all the way.”
(Had Abel Cedillo breezed her?) “No. It was the first time [on her Sunday].”
(What were your instructions to Cedillo?) “Win. It’s obviously very special to win a race named for Zenyatta. Walking down, my wife Dottie was almost in tears because we won the Classic on Zenyatta’s 10th anniversary [winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2009]. It was a special moment. Abel has just been riding terrifically. We got the hot rider at the right time. … We will be taking it day by day to train for the Breeders’ Cup.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Mike (Smith) told me you’ve got to keep her calm and she’ll try hard. I kept her outside of Secret Spice and everything worked perfect. She was standing perfect in the gate and we knew that [Flavien] Prat [aboard Secret Spice] was the speed and he would go. We broke good. . . . I wanted to be close and not let him (Prat) go by himself.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Classy ‘n Smart Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: She’s the Berries ($3.60)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Selflessly ($12.60)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Paradise Woods ($9.60)
Hastings (3): Grade 3 $100,000 BC Premier’s Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Brave Nation ($21.50)
Remington Park (6): $150,000 David M. Vance Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Welder ($2.60)
Remington Park (9): $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lady Apple pace Mountain ($20.60)
Remington Park (12): Grade 3 $400,000 Oklahoma Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Owendale ($6.20)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, September 29.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 23-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.52 44.87 1:10.23 1:17.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Great Power
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–3¼
|Prat
|0.90
|3
|Thunder Code
|122
|3
|3
|1–½
|2–½
|2–5
|2–6¾
|Espinoza
|2.30
|7
|Three Footer
|122
|7
|2
|5–hd
|5–2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Gutierrez
|43.80
|4
|Eel Point
|115
|4
|6
|7
|7
|5–hd
|4–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|15.30
|1
|Royal Thunder
|122
|1
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|4–3
|5–6¾
|Fuentes
|62.00
|6
|Heros Reward
|122
|6
|5
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–7
|6–13
|Van Dyke
|3.00
|2
|Stackin Silver
|122
|2
|7
|6–7
|6–5
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|37.80
|5
|GREAT POWER
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|THUNDER CODE
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|THREE FOOTER
|6.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$4.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4)
|$19.33
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-4-1)
|$257.10
|Carryover $28,239
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$19.30
Winner–Great Power B.c.2 by Blame out of Lifeinthefastlane, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited, JSM Equine LLC and Lakin, Lewis G.. Mutuel Pool $173,908 Exacta Pool $79,894 Superfecta Pool $36,152 Super High Five Pool $4,494 Trifecta Pool $55,011. Scratched–none.
GREAT POWER stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep then alongside a foe leaving the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, lugged in a bit in the drive and inched clear in the final sixteenth under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling then a long hold in the final strides. THUNDER CODE broke in a bit, dueled outside a rival then between foes midway on the turn, angled in and regained the advantage leaving the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but clearly bested the others. THREE FOOTER chased outside then alongside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. EEL POINT dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and around a rival into the stretch and finished with some interest to be edged for the show. ROYAL THUNDER had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead into the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened. HEROS REWARD stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued just off the fence in the drive and also weakened. STACKIN SILVER broke a bit slowly and was slightly crowded, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.13 45.62 58.52 1:12.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Seahawk Wave
|125
|1
|4
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Espinoza
|0.90
|4
|Buck Duane
|125
|4
|3
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|2–4¾
|Gutierrez
|3.30
|3
|Iron Curtain
|125
|3
|2
|4–2½
|4–1
|4–1
|3–nk
|Meche
|8.60
|5
|Passing
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|3–2½
|3–½
|4–hd
|Fuentes
|3.70
|2
|Fifteen to Vegas
|122
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pereira
|6.80
|1
|SEAHAWK WAVE
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|BUCK DUANE
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|IRON CURTAIN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$8.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$5.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$7.90
Winner–Seahawk Wave Dbb.g.4 by Sixthirteen out of Felice the Cat, by Distinctive Cat. Bred by Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $92,955 Daily Double Pool $31,979 Exacta Pool $38,864 Trifecta Pool $37,769. Scratched–none.
SEAHAWK WAVE had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead into the turn, fought back to a narrow advantage in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BUCK DUANE dueled three deep between foes then between horses on the backstretch, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back alongside the winner through the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. IRON CURTAIN prompted the pace between horses then stalked inside on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. PASSING dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third between horses late. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival nearing the stretch, swung out into the lane and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.39 46.37 58.92 1:11.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Alvaaro
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|Mn Garcia
|1.30
|2
|Mike Operator
|122
|2
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|1.70
|3
|Git On Your Pulpit
|125
|3
|6
|6
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|Franco
|3.10
|1
|Bachchan
|122
|1
|2
|4–hd
|6
|4–1½
|4–1¾
|Flores
|12.40
|6
|Lostinthemoment
|115
|6
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–3½
|5–9¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.90
|4
|Rounding for Home
|125
|4
|4
|2–1
|5–1½
|6
|6
|Pereira
|16.20
|5
|ALVAARO
|4.60
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|MIKE OPERATOR
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|GIT ON YOUR PULPIT
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-1)
|$1.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)
|$4.00
Winner–Alvaaro B.g.3 by Old Fashioned out of Sharky's Dancer, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Barry H. Rubin. Mutuel Pool $151,109 Daily Double Pool $14,158 Exacta Pool $79,249 Superfecta Pool $45,527 Trifecta Pool $71,664. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $7.80. Pick Three Pool $39,488.
ALVAARO had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some late but won clear under some urging. MIKE OPERATOR stalked between horses and was in a bit tight midway on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, remained along the rail and edged rivals for the place. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT stalked outside then four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for second between foes late. BACHCHAN pulled along the inside stalking the pace, steadied in tight nearing the turn and again briefly early on the turn, steadied again off heels midway on the bend, came out for room and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. LOSTINTHEMOMENT stalked three deep then between foes on the turn, angled in some entering the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. ROUNDING FOR HOME dueled a bit off the rail then inside, stalked on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.14 46.18 59.22 1:13.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Carpe Noctem
|122
|3
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|1–hd
|Maldonado
|0.80
|6
|Shootin Money
|122
|6
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|1–½
|2–5
|Pereira
|16.90
|8
|Nietzsche
|122
|8
|2
|4–4
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–½
|Flores
|5.40
|5
|Golden Victory
|122
|5
|7
|8
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1
|Fuentes
|15.10
|1
|Dream Palace
|122
|1
|5
|3–hd
|4–4
|4–2½
|5–1¼
|Pedroza
|4.30
|7
|Yha Yha
|115
|7
|4
|7–1
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|21.70
|4
|Code Gray
|122
|4
|8
|6–1½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|Roman
|9.70
|2
|Beyond Precher
|117
|2
|3
|5–1½
|8
|8
|8
|Velez
|20.10
|3
|CARPE NOCTEM
|3.60
|2.40
|2.20
|6
|SHOOTIN MONEY
|10.00
|6.00
|8
|NIETZSCHE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$19.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-8-5)
|$50.85
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-8-5-1)
|$32,441.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-8)
|$46.45
Winner–Carpe Noctem B.c.2 by Carpe Diem out of Pan Dulce, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by WDS Bloodstock & Bourbon & Silks LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Thomas L. Holyfield. Mutuel Pool $169,454 Daily Double Pool $22,202 Exacta Pool $104,451 Superfecta Pool $53,350 Super High Five Pool $5,506 Trifecta Pool $79,466. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $6.00. Pick Three Pool $16,561.
CARPE NOCTEM had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back to a short lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SHOOTIN MONEY sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, gained a slim advantage into the stretch and fought back alongside that one to the end. NIETZSCHE bobbled some at the start, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. GOLDEN VICTORY broke in and bobbled, angled in and saved ground off the pace, split horses on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and was edged for the show. DREAM PALACE stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. YHA YHA chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response. CODE GRAY chased outside a rival then off the rail leaving the backstretch and three deep between foes on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. BEYOND PRECHER settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.14 46.83 1:11.30 1:37.33 1:44.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Paradise Woods
|123
|3
|3
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|3.80
|1
|Secret Spice
|125
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|0.80
|4
|Ollie's Candy
|125
|4
|5
|5–hd
|5–2
|3–2
|3–6
|3–3¼
|Desormeaux
|2.60
|5
|La Force
|123
|5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–10
|4–hd
|Van Dyke
|11.70
|2
|Mongolian Humor
|121
|2
|2
|4–4
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–19
|Arroyo, Jr.
|11.70
|6
|Kaydetre
|121
|6
|6
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|6
|6
|Mn Garcia
|65.90
|3
|PARADISE WOODS
|9.60
|4.20
|2.80
|1
|SECRET SPICE
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|OLLIE'S CANDY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5)
|$5.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$13.30
Winner–Paradise Woods B.m.5 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: HS Stable LLC, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $313,498 Daily Double Pool $22,739 Exacta Pool $115,555 Superfecta Pool $60,906 Trifecta Pool $84,713. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $19.40. Pick Three Pool $31,308. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-3-3) 1791 tickets with 4 correct paid $44.70. Pick Four Pool $104,958. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-5-3-3) 2501 tickets with 5 correct paid $127.40. Pick Five Pool $370,571.
PARADISE WOODS stalked off the rail then bid alongside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, battled under left handed urging in the stretch, took a short lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched away late. SECRET SPICE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch but could not quite match that one late and just held second. OLLIE'S CANDY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. LA FORCE (GER) settled just off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside leaving the backstretch, went around a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN HUMOR stalked a bit off the rail then between foes a half mile out, continued off the inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and lacked a further response. KAYDETRE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 44.67 56.15 1:02.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mischiffie
|122
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|3.10
|6
|Anonymously
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Desormeaux
|3.20
|5
|Dearborn
|123
|3
|2
|2–2
|1–hd
|3–2½
|3–1¾
|Fuentes
|1.90
|2
|Moreisbetter
|122
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Prat
|1.60
|3
|MISCHIFFIE (IRE)
|8.20
|3.40
|6
|ANONYMOUSLY
|3.20
|5
|DEARBORN
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$37.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$13.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-2)
|$3.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$11.30
Winner–Mischiffie (IRE) B.f.3 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Ellxell (IRE), by Exceed And Excel (AUS). Bred by Ms Ashley O'Leary (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $172,501 Daily Double Pool $26,188 Exacta Pool $58,513 Superfecta Pool $9,274 Trifecta Pool $23,549. Scratched–Dichotomy, Tiger Silk (AUS).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $24.35. Pick Three Pool $27,073.
MISCHIFFIE (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging to gain the lead in midstretch, inched away in the final sixteenth under steady handling and a long hold late. ANONYMOUSLY had speed outside a rival then inched away off the rail, dueled outside that one leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. DEARBORN had speed a bit off the rail, stalked early then bid inside leaving the backstretch, put a head in front on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and was edged for the place. MOREISBETTER broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.13 45.22 1:10.83 1:17.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Union Ride
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|2–1
|1–½
|Flores
|5.20
|7
|Shake N Fries
|122
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Roman
|4.10
|4
|Into a Hot Spot
|125
|3
|4
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|2.90
|2
|Indy Jones
|115
|1
|5
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.70
|6
|Jen Go Unchained
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6
|5–3½
|Cedillo
|1.20
|5
|Hoss Cartwright
|125
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|5–hd
|6
|Pedroza
|14.70
|3
|UNION RIDE
|12.40
|5.40
|3.60
|7
|SHAKE N FRIES
|5.00
|4.00
|4
|INTO A HOT SPOT
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$50.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$29.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-2)
|$32.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4)
|$61.25
Winner–Union Ride B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Union Waters, by Dixie Union. Bred by Elm Tree Farm, LLC, Windways Farm, Ltd,Time Will Tell, LLC & Jeff Awtrey (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables, Palma, Hector O. and Smith, David. Mutuel Pool $175,542 Daily Double Pool $25,264 Exacta Pool $93,849 Superfecta Pool $44,269 Trifecta Pool $60,056. Scratched–Surprise Fashion.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $70.30. Pick Three Pool $29,567.
UNION RIDE chased a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, was five wide in midstretch, drifted in some and bid outside the runner-up under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SHAKE N FRIES stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the advantage, inched away in midstretch, fought back in the final furlong and continued willingly late. INTO A HOT SPOT bobbled slightly at the start, stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, split rivals four wide in midstretch and just held third. INDY JONES saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, slipped through along the rail in midstretch and was edged for the show. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked off the rail then between horses, continued just off the inside into the stretch, split rivals again in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HOSS CARTWRIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.57 46.86 1:10.67 1:22.58 1:34.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Mo Forza
|122
|9
|5
|4–2
|3–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|Arroyo, Jr.
|1.70
|7
|Never Easy
|122
|7
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|Bejarano
|9.30
|2
|Commanding Chief
|122
|2
|7
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|6–3
|3–hd
|Prat
|12.90
|1
|Farquhar
|117
|1
|8
|8–1
|7–2
|6–2½
|5–½
|4–½
|Velez
|11.20
|6
|Charlito
|122
|6
|9
|9–1½
|9–1½
|9–4
|7–hd
|5–½
|Franco
|34.90
|5
|Parsimony
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|2.60
|10
|Go Daddy Go
|122
|10
|6
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8–1½
|7–3¼
|Gryder
|33.30
|8
|Fivestar Lynch
|122
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–hd
|8–½
|Van Dyke
|12.70
|4
|Tyrannical Rex
|122
|4
|4
|7–½
|8–3
|8–1½
|9–5
|9–4¼
|Pedroza
|10.10
|3
|Premier League
|122
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Blanc
|12.50
|9
|MO FORZA
|5.40
|3.60
|2.80
|7
|NEVER EASY
|9.00
|5.80
|2
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$19.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-2-1)
|$85.82
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-2-1-6)
|$2,049.90
|Carryover $4,031
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-2)
|$92.80
Winner–Mo Forza B.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $419,733 Daily Double Pool $126,375 Exacta Pool $220,453 Superfecta Pool $145,874 Super High Five Pool $21,131 Trifecta Pool $206,541. Scratched–Ghost Street, Salah.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-9) paid $46.00. Pick Three Pool $158,252. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-9/11/12) 1319 tickets with 4 correct paid $206.35. Pick Four Pool $356,854. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-3-3-9/11/12) 327 tickets with 5 correct paid $508.60. Pick Five Pool $217,980. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-3-3-3-9/11/12) 122 tickets with 6 correct paid $373.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $85,689. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $78,546.
MO FORZA stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and took a short lead in midstretch, inched away and continued to drift in and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip and good handling. NEVER EASY sped to the early lead, angled in entering the first turn and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch, battled inside in midstretch then could not match the winner but held second. COMMANDING CHIEF chased inside then between horses on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and edged rivals for the show. FARQUHAR saved ground chasing the pace, was shuffled back a bit into the second turn, continued inside, came out for room into the stretch and waited off heels in upper stretch, angled in and got through inside, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and was edged for third. CHARLITO settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, swung three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. PARSIMONY angled in and pulled inside, steadied in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels between foes in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. GO DADDY GO angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight between foes in midstretch and weakened. TYRANNICAL REX pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PREMIER LEAGUE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,436
|$1,018,115
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,721,090
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,087,896
|TOTAL
|6,436
|$6,827,101