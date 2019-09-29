Racing! Finishing up Los Al stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate John Shirreffs, Abel Cedillo and Paradise Woods for winning the Zenyatta Stakes.

Time to finish up the stewards’ rulings for the L.A. County Fair meet at Los Alamitos (even though not all the rulings are from there).

--Trainer Helen Shelley was fined $400 for a late registration of Sluffys Gizmo as being on Lasix before running in the first race at Los Alamitos on Aug. 19. The 8-year-old mare won the allowance race for Arabians.

--Trainer Matthew Chew was fined $1,500 for violations of the trainers’ insurer rule, medication after entering a race and a late declaration. Here’s an edited version of the hearing, as told by the stewards’ minutes:

“On Aug. 14, 2019, the horse ‘Brazilian Summer’ was observed by equine security Tanya Geiger to be wearing a nebulizer in Del Mar barn “X”, stall #12, [belonging to] trainer Matthew Chew. The nebulizer which contained a throat spray was accidentally placed on the wrong horse by Amanda Murphy. ‘Brazilian Summer’ was entered in the day’s fifth race and was scratched by the stewards. Testimony verified Murphy, who was licensed as a Bloodstock agent, was hired by Chew during the Del Mar meet to do physical therapy, massages, ultrasound, thermal blanket and laser treatment.

“She stated she put the nebulizer on the wrong horse even though the detention sign was hanging on the stall door. It was later discovered she was not properly licensed to be doing the activities she was hired for and she was also misrepresented by Chew on the DMTC credential application for stable employees. Neither of these possible CHRB rule violations were listed in the complaint. Chew was not at the barn when the nebulizer was discovered but his assistant trainer Daryl Bond was present. Bond was not available to testify. Chew stated he knows he is responsible for the negative actions of his employees.”

--Trainer Edward Freeman was fined $400 for failing to register Tengas Masterpiece as needing bleeder medication before entering the 10th race at Los Alamitos on Sept. 22. The 2-year-old colt finished sixth in the maiden claiming race.

Veterinarian List

In looking back at the history of Emtech, the colt who suffered a catastrophic breakdown in Saturday’s eighth race, it was discovered that he was once placed on the Veterinarian’s List because of unsoundness. It was last year after his first race. Now, it’s not shocking when horses end up on the list but, if you are like me, you know very little about the process.

So, going to the California Horse Racing Board rule book, it spells out exactly how horses go on the list, how long they stay there and how they get off. While the writing is dense, it told me a lot of things I didn’t know.

Let’s look at the rule. Class is in session.

1866. Veterinarian’s List.

“(a) The official veterinarian shall maintain a Veterinarian’s List of those horses determined to be unfit to compete in a race due to veterinary treatment, physical distress, injury, lameness, unsoundness or infirmity.

“--(1) When a horse is placed on the Veterinarian’s List, the trainer of such horse shall be notified within 72 hours.

“(b) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as:

“--(1) sick;

“--(2) having received veterinary treatment-shockwave therapy;

“--(3) injured;

“--(4) unsound or

“--(5) lame, may not workout for 72 hours after being placed on the list without the permission of the official veterinarian.

“(c) The official veterinarian may require any horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List to undergo a veterinary examination prior to resuming training at any facility under the jurisdiction of the Board.

“(d) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List shall be removed from the list only after having established or demonstrated to the satisfaction of the official veterinarian or the racing veterinarian that the horse is then raceably sound and in fit physical condition to exert its best effort in a race.

“--(1) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the first time within a 365-day period must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 10 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.

“--(2) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the second time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 30 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.

“--(3) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the third time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 60 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.

“--(4) A horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List as lame or unsound for the fourth time in 365 days must stay on the Veterinarian’s List for a minimum of 180 days before the horse is eligible to be removed from the list.

“(e) A horse may be required to perform satisfactorily in a workout or qualifying race to demonstrate its physical fitness, and if so a blood and/or urine post-work test sample shall be taken from the horse and the provisions of this article shall apply to such official workout in the same manner as to a scheduled race.

“(f) For the purpose of this regulation, ‘workout’ means an exercise session near full speed, or close to full speed.”

OK, class is over and congrats to the CHRB for inventing a new word, “raceably.”

Santa Anita review

The seventh and final graded stakes race in the three-day opening weekend at Santa Anita was the Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles for an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

If you had to cheer for anyone, and you enjoy the feel-good story, then you were wanting the John Sherriffs-trained Paradise Woods to win because Shirreffs also trained Zenyatta. And guess what? She did. She stalked Secret Spice until the top of the stretch, moved even and pulled away in the last couple strides to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

It was the third graded stakes win of the weekend for jockey Abel Cedillo. He had replaced Mike Smith as the regular rider because Smith was committed to Midnight Bisou in the Distaff. “This was the time if you’re going to make a change,” Shirreffs said.

Paradise Woods paid $9.60, $4.20 and $2.80. Secret Spice was second followed by Ollie’s Candy, La Force, Mongolian Humor and Kaydetre.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “We wanted her to break well and not get shuffled back and hopefully to be in the clear. In the past she’s gotten shuffled back and got sucked behind horses, but today she broke well and was able to get to the outside.”

(Was it owner Marty Wygod’s decision to keep her in training?) “Absolutely. He was the one who had so much faith in her and wanted to see her run another year. Turning for home, it seemed like she was maintaining her stride and she had good action all the way.”

(Had Abel Cedillo breezed her?) “No. It was the first time [on her Sunday].”

(What were your instructions to Cedillo?) “Win. It’s obviously very special to win a race named for Zenyatta. Walking down, my wife Dottie was almost in tears because we won the Classic on Zenyatta’s 10th anniversary [winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2009]. It was a special moment. Abel has just been riding terrifically. We got the hot rider at the right time. … We will be taking it day by day to train for the Breeders’ Cup.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Mike (Smith) told me you’ve got to keep her calm and she’ll try hard. I kept her outside of Secret Spice and everything worked perfect. She was standing perfect in the gate and we knew that [Flavien] Prat [aboard Secret Spice] was the speed and he would go. We broke good. . . . I wanted to be close and not let him (Prat) go by himself.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Classy ‘n Smart Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: She’s the Berries ($3.60)

Belmont (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Selflessly ($12.60)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Paradise Woods ($9.60)

Hastings (3): Grade 3 $100,000 BC Premier’s Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Brave Nation ($21.50)

Remington Park (6): $150,000 David M. Vance Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Welder ($2.60)

Remington Park (9): $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lady Apple pace Mountain ($20.60)

Remington Park (12): Grade 3 $400,000 Oklahoma Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Owendale ($6.20)

Final thought

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.