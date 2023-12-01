Advertisement
Sports

Justify’s win in 2018 Santa Anita Derby in doubt after judge’s ruling

Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. It was the first race following his Santa Anita Derby victory, which is now in dispute after a court ruling.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Justify, the undefeated Triple Crown winner in 2018, might not be undefeated for much longer. Or will he?

On Friday, in a case that has been going on for four years, L.A. Superior Court judge Mitchell L. Beckloff ruled that the potential disqualification of Justify, after winning the Santa Anita Derby in 2018, be sent back to the Board of Stewards to rule that the horse had an illegal medication in his system when he ran the race.

What is unclear is if this will have any bearing on Justify’s win in the Kentucky Derby, the first step to winning the Triple Crown. If the colt had been disqualified from the Santa Anita Derby, even though the timing was such that it would have been near impossible to issue such a ruling, then he wouldn’t have been eligible to run in the Derby. Justify retired after winning the Triple Crown in only six races.

A message to a Churchill Downs official was not immediately returned.

Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify into the far turn during the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Justify won the race, to claim horse racing's Triple Crown. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Sports

Triple Crown winner Justify is retired because of an ankle injury

Triple Crown champion Justify, who burst onto the horse racing scene in February, has left just as quickly.

July 25, 2018

The suit, made by Mick Ruis, owner and trainer of second-place finisher Bolt d’Oro, was not against trainer Bob Baffert or the owners of Justify but against the California Horse Racing Board, which allegedly took the ruling away from the stewards and decided that the horse would not be disqualified.

There has been no implication of wrongdoing on the part of any of the horse’s connections after it was determined that the horse was a victim of contamination in his feed. Other horses in the area also tested positive for the prohibited substance scopolamine, which is not considered a traditional performance enhancer.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Justify, except his win in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby,” said attorney Darrell Vienna, who represented Ruis.

About $400,000 is at stake in the ruling, the difference in purse money between first and second place.

Jockey Mike Smith leads Justify past Bolt d'Oro, led by Javier Castellano, during the Santa Anita Derby in 2018.

Sports

Justify failed drug test because of contaminated feed, California racing board says

Eventual Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test before the 2018 Kentucky Derby. But the violation wasn’t enough for him to be disqualified.

Sept. 12, 2019

Advertisement

“I’m really pleased that justice was finally done,” Vienna said. “It always been a rule that if a horse carries an illegal substance, it must be disqualified.”

There is also unresolved civil litigation, which could impose damages, attorneys fees and other financial consequences.

“We don’t have a comment other than no decisions have been made regarding next steps,” said Scott Chaney, executive director of the CHRB.

The case had to deal with the allegation that the CHRB took the decision on Justify’s positive test away from the stewards, instead relying on the analysis of Dr. Rick Arthur, then the equine medical director of the CHRB, that the horse ingested the substance by accident.

Sports

Ranking the Triple Crown winners

American Pharoah is looking to find his place in history by becoming the 12th horse to win horse racing’s Triple Crown.

June 6, 2015

Ruis contended in his suit that it didn’t matter how the horse received the substance, only that he had it in his system when he won. The stewards did not issue a ruling on the positive because it was their belief that the decision had been taken from them.

The judge disagreed and set aside the stewards’ previous decision to not issue a ruling and asked them to issue a new ruling. According to a news release, paraphrasing the judge, “There is ‘no doubt’ the stewards would have disqualified Justify if they understood that they had the authority to do so.”

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement