Racing! What a day for Mike Smith (and Omaha Beach)

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita pulls off a terrific opening day.
OK, this newsletter is almost as long as "The Irishman," so let's give you what you want to read.
Santa Anita review
Let’s get right to the stakes.
$75,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes: Normally, a race like this wouldn’t be so interesting on day like Saturday, but the winner was a $1-million purchase with Mike Smith as a pick-up rider. And, she paid $9.00 to win. Brill, who started with so much promise based on her purchase price, won her first race since her debut. Smith took her to the front under modest fractions and held on all the way around to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Smith got the ride when Flavien Prat called in sick and was taken off all his mounts.
Brill paid $9.00, $4.80 and $3.00. Keeper Ofthe Stars was second as the favorite and Lucky Peridot was third. Don Chatlos, who used to be an assistant to Jerry Hollendorfer, was the winning trainer.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes: Gift Box proved what most in the crowd already knew, he was the best horse in the 1 1/16-mile race. He went to the front and stayed there the entire race, winning by a widening 3 ¾ lengths.
Gift Box, who turns 7 on Jan. 1, will be back for another year. He paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.20. King Abner was second and Midcourt finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “He trained with a lot of enthusiasm for this race. … He’s been galloping out well in his works, so we thought we had him pretty ready. He was fighting the track at the Stephen Foster [in June at Churchill Downs]. He was going against horses that trained there. He has run against quality horses wherever he has run, so [Saturday] we said let him run a little more free and we had a good result.
“I was kind of hoping [he would go to the front]. I didn’t want to suck back out of there. We talked about lying first or second. He’s always going to be in the first flight so it went really well and he looked so good at the end. That’s what really made me feel good. I felt really good with him coming around the far turn, he looked relaxed, sharp and he was running really well coming down the lane.
“I hope we can go for a Santa Anita Handicap (March 7) double. We have a lot of choices with these handicap horses. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and maybe run him back east or maybe take Higher Power back there. We’re blessed to have two or three horses in this division, so we’re going to kind of mix and match . . . we’re going to be judicious.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “He ran really well. He kind of broke a little slow, but then got it going a little bit. I got to the first turn and he was in front, and he was able to keep on going from that position and take it all the way.”
Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks: This race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 ¼ miles on the turf was won by Lady Prancealot. She ran near the back of the pack for the first mile and then started making a move on the far turn and rallied down the stretch to win by half-a-length.
Lady Prancealot paid $5.20, $3.00 and $2.40. Mucho Unusual was second and Pretty Point finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “This filly came over here from Europe and the first time she worked she had an issue and we gave her a bunch of time. We thought we bought a bad horse but we didn’t. She has been ultra-consistent. I want to give a hat’s off to the guys at San Luis Rey Downs, my assistant trainer who has had her there most of the time. ‘Jersey Joe’ rode an awesome race and we are all happy now.”
Joe Bravo (winning jockey): “I was just glad to be sitting on Lady Prancealot [Saturday] afternoon. I take my hat off to Richard and his team. She was so relaxed post break, so turned off and relaxed like she had full control over the whole race. All I had to do was point her to the hole turning for home and she took me through. She made my job easy. If she was a fat horse she would have never made it.
“Knowing a horse is always key, and the more information you can have, the better. Last time at Keeneland, she really took the lead too early, so I know the type of horse to point her at. I give Richard all the credit. Before the race I told him, ‘She’s walking over here like a winner.’”
Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes: This was the feel-good story of the day. Hard Not to Love, blind in her left eye, won the race for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. The filly got an infection in her left eye as a yearling and about a month later it was removed.
She was running against some heavy company with Bellafina, who was trying to wire the field after a quarter-mile and Mother Mother. Hard Not to Love didn’t make her move until the far turn and entered the stretch in third. She won by a convincing 2 ¼ lengths. Hard Not to Love paid $25.30, $6.60 and $4.20. Bellafina was second and Mother Mother was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “Yes, she was really a handful going to the gate. She only has the one eye, and when she gets nervous, she tends to spin around to see. This was a great race to win. For a filly to win a Grade 1, that’s like a PhD, so it makes it especially fulfilling. Mike [Smith] has really made a difference with her. When he made the decision to ride her, he put his reputation as a horseman on the line. I think that made this even more special.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “My hat’s off to West Point Thoroughbreds, John Shirreffs and the whole barn, so many people. They worked so hard with this mare. She has one eye so she gets a little bit of anxiety at times. We work hard with her and it’s great to see the hard work that we put in pay off [Saturday].”
Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes: This race, for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf, was the closest of all the stakes on Saturday. Mirth made a bold move on the far turn and went from sixth to first entering the stretch. But Tiny Tina fought to take the lead, which Mirth regained and won the race by a nose.
The first two horses were trained by Phil D’Amato. Mirth paid $4.80, $3.00 and $2.20. Tiny Tina was second and Excellent Sunset finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It may have been Mike Smith’s plan (sitting far back), but I thought we would be sitting second maybe, not that far back. But Mike is a Hall of Famer so he figured it out. [Saturday] she showed a good dimension against good horses so I think at the end of the day she wants to go further than a mile and eighth. This was a good stepping stone [Saturday].”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “That was awesome. He (Javier Castellano aboard Tiny Tina) got in front of me, but she dug back in. I feel great and can’t wait for the next one. Let’s see if we can do it again. There was a little more pace than I expected but that was fine because that helped me. If it had been just one horse going out there on the lead, then I probably would have had to go early to press him. But this way, I just got to sit and wait and move when I wanted.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Runhappy Malibu Stakes: It was the race everyone wanted, to see if Omaha Beach was as good as advertised. He was. The one-time Kentucky Derby favorite breezed to hand-ridden 2 ¾-length victory. It was the fourth stakes win on the day for Mike Smith and made him the all-time leading Grade 1 winner with 217, passing Jerry Bailey.
Omaha Beach made a move on the backstretch in the seven-furlong race and it was never much of a race when the horses hit the stretch. Omaha Beach paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Roadster was second followed by Manny Wah, Complexity and Much Better. Omaha Beach will likely have only one other race before going to stud, the Pegasus on Jan. 25 at Gulfstream.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “He was supposed to run like this. … He’s like a son. He’s better than a son. He makes me money. He doesn’t cost money. I thought about it a lot and I should have spoken to Mr. [Rick] Porter when he was a 2-year-old and suggest castrating him [so they wouldn’t retire him], and I still haven’t. He’s a great horse. … This is really special for us, Opening Day at Santa Anita, after all the trouble we have been through this year, this place is The Great Race Place and we all need to remember that.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “It is very humbling, I am a very blessed man and when you are blessed, opportunities arise, like I get to ride for Mr. Mandella and all kinds of things happen. [Omaha Beach] just gives you that confidence, he exudes it. Mr. Mandella had him trained up so well for this race. I basically stayed as still as I could. I didn’t want to mess it up to be honest. He did it all on his own and he did it pretty handy today.
“It’s just amazing, and this horse speaks for everything. He’s just beautiful, so fun to be around, so fun to ride, and so fun to train. It just shows how great this horse really is. I’m so happy and so blessed to be a part of it. To surpass Jerry [Bailey] on Omaha Beach even makes it that much more special.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile: The final stakes race of the day was for 3-year-olds on the turf. (You can figure out the distance.) The heavy favorite, Mo Forza, lived up to his expectations running at the back the first half-mile and then rallying strong and taking the lead in mid-stretch. He won by 1 ¼ lengths.
Mo Forza paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.20. Originaire was second and Neptune’s Storm finished third.
Here’s what the winning connection had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “I thought we’d be sitting a couple lengths off the pace in third or fourth, and there we were in the back of the pack and five wide, and I’m going ‘Oh Geez, I don’t know about this.’ But the pace was hot, and Joel knows what he’s doing, so everything worked out.
“[Mo Forza] always had the talent but he never really could put it all together I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet. He is just starting to learn and once he relaxes a little bit better and doesn’t want to lay in when he passes that last horse. I think the sky is the limit, he’s just a tremendous horse. A great job by Joel for harnessing him because he is a lot of horse. … I think the [Pegasus] is our first option, if everything is going well. With no Lasix the horse is never been a bleeder and so I don’t see any reason why the Pegasus wouldn’t be our next option.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It was not my decision [to be so wide] but I just have to be with the horse. I loved making the move on the turn the way he did. I was just hanging on to the bridle and he just loved that so we stayed with that. The trip was good. He was happy where he was. I thought he could get a little closer, but it looked like he wasn’t having that [Saturday], so I left him where he was happy. I knew at some point he was going to get in his speed when it was there for me.”
Santa Anita preview
It would be tough to top Saturday’s opening-day card for pure star power and quality horses, and Sunday’s card does not top it. It’s 10 races starting at 11:30 a.m. and will be the last start for every horses at Santa Anita before their next birthday. (For you newbies, every race horse has the same birthday, Jan. 1, regardless of when they were foaled.)
There are two minor stakes worth $75,000 for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The Eddie Logan is for males and the Blue Norther for fillies.
Smooth Like Strait, at 5-2, is the favorite in the Eddie Logan. He is trained by Michael McCarthy and will be ridden by Geovanni Franco. The colt is two for four this year and is coming of a win in the Cecil B. DeMille at Del Mar by 2 ½ lengths. Golid, at 3-1 for Richard Mandella and Flavien Prat (maybe), is the second choice. He has won once and finished second twice in three starts. He was second in the Cecil B. DeMille. Post is around 2:15 p.m.
Laura’s Light is the favorite, at 3-1, in the Blue Norther. She won her first race and finished in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar in her only other race. She runs for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. Croughavouke is the 7-2 second choice for Jeff Mullins and Umberto Rispoli. She started her career in Ireland for two races before coming to the U.S. She has won one of six and was fourth in the Jimmy Durante.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 8, 6, 10 (3 also eligible), 8, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9 (4 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE NINE: No. 7 Into Chocolate (6-1)
Into Chocolate has one victory in six races but almost every race into the turn has looked like she would blow the other horses away but fades. The horse continues to be a victim of issues almost every race from stumbling and then rushing up to being three or four wide in short fields into the turn. We get a major jockey upgrade today to Abel Cedillo and trainer Clifford Sise decides the blinkers have been no help and removes them. The last two workouts, both sub-one minute five-furlong works, are the fastest ever for this horse who also races protected on Sunday. We are getting great value at 6-1 and likely higher as most punters will have by now thrown in the towel and given up betting on this horse. The works and jockey switch tell me now is the time to bet.
Saturday’s results: Front runners dominated Saturday on the dirt which was bad news for No Parking Here who looked like he was running in quicksand into the stretch and finished nowhere. In race 10, however, Umberto Rispoli showed us a glimpse of his riding skills, almost pulling the upset off at 13-1 on Originaire. If he had an earlier lane in the stretch he had the win but alas we had to settle for $9.60 for place. Watch this jockey.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Laurel (3): $100,000 Dave’s Friend Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Threefiveindia ($3.00)
Gulfstream (4): $100,000 Janus Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Extravagant Kid ($4.60)
Aqueduct (4): $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mr. Buff ($3.10)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bell Aurora ($9.80)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Native Dancer Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Someday Jones ($7.60)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Heft Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Monday Morning Qb ($6.20)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Gift Box ($4.40)
Gulfstream (6): $100,000 Abundantia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($10.00)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Willa On the Move Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Majestic Reason ($5.80)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Lady Prancealot ($5.20)
Gulfstream (11): $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes, 3 and up, 2 miles on turf. Winner: American Tattoo ($2.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hard Not to Love ($25.20)
Sunland (9): $100,000 New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Susans Violette ($7.60)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: ($4.80)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Omaha Beach ($2.80)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Miles Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($4.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
12:46 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Our Super Nova (4-5)
1:24 Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vacherie Girl (4-5)
2:22 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: X Clown (7-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 1 Golden Boy Gonza (7-2)
He has had races where he moves in and out of his racing lane, but he has posted many competitive efforts and lands a good spot for this 110-yard Sunday dash. In his most recent outing, he was bumped back to lose multiple lengths and should be tough with a better getaway while also taking a big drop in class for this race.
Final thoughts
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, December 28.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$7.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3)
|$7.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-3-4)
|$89.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1)
|$11.30
Winner–Devil Made Me Doit Dbb.c.2 by Daredevil out of Bible, by U S Ranger. Bred by B. P. Walden Jr. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Dunne, Ciaran and Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $275,889 Exacta Pool $114,936 Superfecta Pool $45,245 Super High Five Pool $2,357 Trifecta Pool $75,748. Scratched–none.
DEVIL MADE ME DOIT angled in and dueled inside, inched away and came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was mildly hand ridden for several strides to widen in the stretch and drew off while drifting in a bit late. GARTH dueled outside the winner, stalked just off the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and held second between foes late. MOON MISCHIEF broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the winner, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. CANDY FURY stalked a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and just missed the show three deep on the line. PROVOST broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, came out in upper stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and weakened. RAILSPLITTER stalked outside then three deep on the backstretch, fell back outside a rival and angled in some on the turn and also weakened. MY SUNSHINE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace and lacked a response in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Lady of Shamrock Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.06 47.62 1:12.38 1:24.15 1:35.75
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$36.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-7)
|$38.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-6-7-5)
|$1,051.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6)
|$21.15
Winner–Brill B.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Hung the Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Southern Equine Stables (KY). Trainer: Don Chatlos. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $304,986 Daily Double Pool $78,043 Exacta Pool $177,137 Superfecta Pool $67,846 Super High Five Pool $2,427 Trifecta Pool $110,112. Scratched–none.
BRILL had speed between horses then set the pace inside, inched away again in the stretch and proved best under some urging with the whip turned down and a brisk hand ride. KEEPER OFTHE STARS tugged along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and outfinished rivals for the place. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued between foes into and on the second turn, came out past midstretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. SOLD IT three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. ANGEL ALESSANDRA had speed outside the winner then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the winner leaving the second turn, continued between horses in midstretch and was edged for a minor award. BODHICITTA (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail for room in the stretch, was in a bit tight off heels past midstretch and was outfinished. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, continued between foes into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAKERBALL angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.45 46.49 59.47 1:13.17
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$587.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$504.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-5-4)
|$1,402.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-5)
|$857.95
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-5-4-3)
|Carryover $2,831
Winner–Cowboys Daughter B.f.2 by Hampton Court (AUS) out of Alert in Class, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, II, Thomas Ray, Dang, Randy, Enterante, Frank, Kawaguchi, Ken and Londo, Christine. Mutuel Pool $340,327 Daily Double Pool $32,115 Exacta Pool $194,130 Superfecta Pool $92,062 Trifecta Pool $143,770 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,710. Claimed–Rickie Nine Toe's by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-8) paid $511.95. Pick Three Pool $93,461.
COWBOYS DAUGHTER stalked off the rail then four wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead late. IT'S A RIDDLE prompted the pace three deep, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and held second. RICKIE NINE TOE'S had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back off the rail in the drive and bested the others. LA ROSA DRIVE angled in and dueled inside, battled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SWIFT SOCKS broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TACOCAT stalked three deep, angled in outside a rival nearing the stretch and weakened. KUDA HURAA saved ground stalking the leaders, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened. QUEEN ARYA broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response ion the drive. GOLDEN MELODIE hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then off the rail, was a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.52 46.55 1:10.77 1:23.29 1:35.50
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$1,814.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$31.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-11)
|$236.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-11-5)
|$3,358.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$72.10
Winner–Turn the Switch B.g.3 by Giant's Causeway out of She's an Eleven, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,651 Daily Double Pool $43,101 Exacta Pool $232,393 Superfecta Pool $100,578 Super High Five Pool $5,092 Trifecta Pool $167,936. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $4,312.40. Pick Three Pool $45,225.
TURN THE SWITCH saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep, took the advantage under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched clear late. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, regained the lead on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and held second. TROMADOR dueled between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, fought back between foes in the stretch and was edged for the place. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR angled in outside a rival, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch and again in midstretch and was edged for third. CAMPS BAY chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished with some interest. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE broke a bit slowly, was between horses early then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and was in a bit close off heels at the wire. MUSKOKA chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally. RIGHTFUL angled in and chased outside a rival, fell back on the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and did not rally. NO PARKING HERE broke a bit slow, went three deep into the first turn then settled outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MONTANA MOON prompted the pace three deep, fell back outside a rival leaving the second turn, drifted in and weakened. GOLD N GRAND settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Antonio Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.95 47.33 1:10.99 1:36.13 1:42.73
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$38.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$26.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-7)
|$60.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-6-7-1)
|$1,603.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$50.05
Winner–Gift Box Grr.h.6 by Twirling Candy out of Special Me, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $603,981 Daily Double Pool $61,365 Exacta Pool $260,953 Superfecta Pool $98,920 Super High Five Pool $12,607 Trifecta Pool $164,270. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $931.60. Pick Three Pool $117,255. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-3-2) 33 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,869.65. Pick Four Pool $296,519. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-8-3-2) 50 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,996.65. Pick Five Pool $755,648.
GIFT BOX had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside, came out into the stretch, inched away and drifted back in nearing midstretch and drew clear under some urging. KING ABNER also had speed between foes then prompted the pace outside the winner, was fanned out some into the stretch, could not match that one in the drive but was clearly second best. MIDCOURT broke a bit slowly, was fanned five wide into the first turn, chased outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. FIGHT ON three deep early, stalked outside a rival or just off the inside, was between horses in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GRAY MAGICIAN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also weakened. DRAFT PICK fanned four wide into the first turn, chased outside then alongside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MUGARITZ drifted three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'American Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.45 48.67 1:13.80 1:37.96 2:01.70
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$8.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$7.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-7)
|$41.63
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-6-7-2)
|$1,307.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6)
|$54.70
Winner–Lady Prancealot (IRE) B.f.3 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Naqrah (IRE), by Haatef. Bred by Tally-Ho Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Arntz, Craig, Arntz, Josie, Durando, Donald, Iavarone, Jules, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerr. Mutuel Pool $586,489 Daily Double Pool $63,299 Exacta Pool $311,811 Superfecta Pool $116,356 Super High Five Pool $6,854 Trifecta Pool $210,715. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $36.80. Pick Three Pool $143,835.
LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch then bid inside under urging to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MUCHO UNUSUAL pulled along the rail and steadied early, stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain a short advantage in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. PRETTY POINT angled in nearing the clubhouse turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied for the show. GIZA GODDESS pulled three deep early, chased outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in between foes in the drive and was outfinished late for third. APACHE PRINCESS stalked a bit off the rail then between foes in the stretch the first time, continued outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VIBRANCE pulled her way up four wide on the hill then three deep, stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch and weakened late. K P SLICKEM chased inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SO MUCH HAPPY took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'La Brea Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.70 44.41 1:09.31 1:22.17
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$75.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$30.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-9-1)
|$54.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-9-1-6)
|$502.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-9)
|$77.50
Winner–Hard Not to Love B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Loving Vindication, by Vindication. Bred by Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $651,784 Daily Double Pool $64,646 Exacta Pool $323,349 Superfecta Pool $141,725 Super High Five Pool $9,210 Trifecta Pool $224,044. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $42.15. Pick Three Pool $171,336.
HARD NOT TO LOVE fractious in the post parade and a step slow to begin, settled off the rail, went up four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and won clear. BELLAFINA had speed between horses then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn, fought back along the fence in the stretch and held second. MOTHER MOTHER three wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up into and on the turn and in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and bested the others. FIRST STAR saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the turn, angled back to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BELL'S THE ONE settled off the inside, went four wide on the turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and did not rally. DEL MAR MAY stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. STIRRED was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. MOTION EMOTION chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and gave way. FREE COVER saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Robert J. Frankel Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.95 48.77 1:12.31 1:36.40 1:48.32
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$74.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$13.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3)
|$11.35
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-5)
|$99.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$15.25
Winner–Mirth Dbb.f.4 by Colonel John out of Di's Delight, by French Deputy. Bred by Barlar, LLC (PA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $610,687 Daily Double Pool $52,040 Exacta Pool $315,138 Superfecta Pool $130,352 Super High Five Pool $9,467 Trifecta Pool $214,587. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $66.25. Pick Three Pool $141,814.
MIRTH stalked outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took a short lead four wide in midstretch, drifted in under left handed urging, fought back when the runner-up briefly put a head in front in late stretch and gamely prevailed. TINY TINA bobbled at the start, came off the rail and tugged between foes then chased just off the inside, continued between horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bid outside the winner in deep stretch to momentarily put a head in front and continued gamely. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, was blocked behind rivals in midstretch, came out for room and rallied between horses for the show. DON'T BLAME JUDY pulled three deep early then chased outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. CURLIN'S JOURNEY broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally. STREAK OF LUCK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MS PEINTOUR pulled three deep then stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, battled between horses in the stretch and weakened late. HARMLESS sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and in the stretch and also weakened late.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Malibu Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.43 45.02 1:09.55 1:22.33
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$5.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$4.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$7.80
Winner–Omaha Beach Dbb.c.3 by War Front out of Charming, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Charming Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $720,670 Daily Double Pool $74,152 Exacta Pool $258,171 Trifecta Pool $202,069. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-5) paid $46.85. Pick Three Pool $139,024.
OMAHA BEACH chased off the rail, bid four wide into the turn, put a head in front midway on the turn, came three wide into the stret5ch, inched away in the drive and won clear without encouragement while drifting in a bit late. ROADSTER settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out into the stretch and clearly bested the others. MANNY WAH stalked outside a rival, bid three deep between horses into the turn, angled in between foes leaving the turn and held third. COMPLEXITY stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the turn then along the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MUCH BETTER a bit slow into stride, went up inside to the early lead, set the pace along the rail, dueled briefly into the turn, fell back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.38 46.39 1:10.57 1:22.43 1:34.26
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$7.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$20.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-9)
|$126.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$37.40
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-6-9-7)
|Carryover $5,318
Winner–Mo Forza B.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $637,955 Daily Double Pool $91,092 Exacta Pool $379,997 Superfecta Pool $187,501 Trifecta Pool $285,233 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,967. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-5) paid $3.20. Pick Three Pool $119,843.
MO FORZA shuffled a bit early, chased three deep, went up four wide on the second turn, bid three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, lugged in some and inched away in midstretch then won clear while drifting in under left handed urging. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room and split horses in midstretch and gained the place. NEPTUNE'S STORM had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, battled between horses leaving the second turn, took a short lead between rivals into the stretch, fought back nearing midstretch and held third. BARRISTAN THE BOLD (GB) angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes or outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. KINGLY had speed between horses then pulled while stalking the pace between rivals to the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PROUD PEDRO (FR) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. OCEAN FURY saved ground stalking the pace, came out between horses in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. NEVER EASY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOB AND JACKIE four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. LOAFERS BOY angled in three deep then pulled outside a rival and between foes on the backstretch, fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and did not rally. SASH (GB) came off the rail and chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.34 46.46 59.58 1:12.74
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$24.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-11)
|$158.91
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-4-11-5)
|$8,291.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4)
|$329.65
Winner–Include the Tax Ch.c.2 by Include out of Suchaprettygirl, by Mazel Trick. Bred by Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Annuzzi, Mel and Jean. Mutuel Pool $468,268 Daily Double Pool $135,185 Exacta Pool $285,943 Superfecta Pool $145,713 Super High Five Pool $25,625 Trifecta Pool $228,298. Scratched–Tenga's Gold.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $6.90. Pick Three Pool $213,902. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-5-2) 48410 tickets with 4 correct paid $18.60. Pick Four Pool $1,182,234. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-7-5-5-2) 1943 tickets with 5 correct paid $403.65. Pick Five Pool $1,027,613. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-7-5-5-2) 776 tickets with 6 correct paid $226.78. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $329,338. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $75,392.
INCLUDE THE TAX saved ground stalking the pace, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch, went around a rival nearing midstretch then bid inside to gain the lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and won clear. PAPA TONY pulled his way between horses to chase the pace, came out four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in the drive and edged rivals for the place. SIERRA MELODY dueled between horses, took a short lead on the turn, fought back off the rail in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and held third. TOTALLY TIGER settled off the rail chasing the pace, came a bit wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TIGER THE MAN dueled three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, re-bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch and was edged late for a minor share. WICKED BLUE had speed five wide then stalked three deep, continued four wide into and on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JUNGLE BOY pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. BEYOND PRECHER settled a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. RIDGE ROUTE unhurried outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. CHAMPS SUCCESS broke a bit slowly, was sent between horses then dueled inside, inched away briefly into the turn, fought back inside leaving the bend, dropped back in the stretch and weakened.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, December 29.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Eddie Logan Stakes'. 2 year olds.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Blue Norther Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
