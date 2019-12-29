Racing! What a day for Mike Smith (and Omaha Beach)

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita pulls off a terrific opening day.

OK, this newsletter is almost as long as “The Irishman,” so let’s give you what you want to read. But, should you want even more, we take a look at the broader issues Santa Anita faced on opening day. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Let’s get right to the stakes.

$75,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes: Normally, a race like this wouldn’t be so interesting on day like Saturday, but the winner was a $1-million purchase with Mike Smith as a pick-up rider. And, she paid $9.00 to win. Brill, who started with so much promise based on her purchase price, won her first race since her debut. Smith took her to the front under modest fractions and held on all the way around to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Smith got the ride when Flavien Prat called in sick and was taken off all his mounts.

Brill paid $9.00, $4.80 and $3.00. Keeper Ofthe Stars was second as the favorite and Lucky Peridot was third. Don Chatlos, who used to be an assistant to Jerry Hollendorfer, was the winning trainer.

Grade 2 $200,000 San Antonio Stakes: Gift Box proved what most in the crowd already knew, he was the best horse in the 1 1/16-mile race. He went to the front and stayed there the entire race, winning by a widening 3 ¾ lengths.

Gift Box, who turns 7 on Jan. 1, will be back for another year. He paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.20. King Abner was second and Midcourt finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

John Sadler (winning trainer): “He trained with a lot of enthusiasm for this race. … He’s been galloping out well in his works, so we thought we had him pretty ready. He was fighting the track at the Stephen Foster [in June at Churchill Downs]. He was going against horses that trained there. He has run against quality horses wherever he has run, so [Saturday] we said let him run a little more free and we had a good result.

“I was kind of hoping [he would go to the front]. I didn’t want to suck back out of there. We talked about lying first or second. He’s always going to be in the first flight so it went really well and he looked so good at the end. That’s what really made me feel good. I felt really good with him coming around the far turn, he looked relaxed, sharp and he was running really well coming down the lane.

“I hope we can go for a Santa Anita Handicap (March 7) double. We have a lot of choices with these handicap horses. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and maybe run him back east or maybe take Higher Power back there. We’re blessed to have two or three horses in this division, so we’re going to kind of mix and match . . . we’re going to be judicious.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “He ran really well. He kind of broke a little slow, but then got it going a little bit. I got to the first turn and he was in front, and he was able to keep on going from that position and take it all the way.”

Grade 1 $300,000 American Oaks: This race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 ¼ miles on the turf was won by Lady Prancealot. She ran near the back of the pack for the first mile and then started making a move on the far turn and rallied down the stretch to win by half-a-length.

Lady Prancealot paid $5.20, $3.00 and $2.40. Mucho Unusual was second and Pretty Point finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “This filly came over here from Europe and the first time she worked she had an issue and we gave her a bunch of time. We thought we bought a bad horse but we didn’t. She has been ultra-consistent. I want to give a hat’s off to the guys at San Luis Rey Downs, my assistant trainer who has had her there most of the time. ‘Jersey Joe’ rode an awesome race and we are all happy now.”

Joe Bravo (winning jockey): “I was just glad to be sitting on Lady Prancealot [Saturday] afternoon. I take my hat off to Richard and his team. She was so relaxed post break, so turned off and relaxed like she had full control over the whole race. All I had to do was point her to the hole turning for home and she took me through. She made my job easy. If she was a fat horse she would have never made it.

“Knowing a horse is always key, and the more information you can have, the better. Last time at Keeneland, she really took the lead too early, so I know the type of horse to point her at. I give Richard all the credit. Before the race I told him, ‘She’s walking over here like a winner.’”

Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes: This was the feel-good story of the day. Hard Not to Love, blind in her left eye, won the race for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. The filly got an infection in her left eye as a yearling and about a month later it was removed.

She was running against some heavy company with Bellafina, who was trying to wire the field after a quarter-mile and Mother Mother. Hard Not to Love didn’t make her move until the far turn and entered the stretch in third. She won by a convincing 2 ¼ lengths. Hard Not to Love paid $25.30, $6.60 and $4.20. Bellafina was second and Mother Mother was third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “Yes, she was really a handful going to the gate. She only has the one eye, and when she gets nervous, she tends to spin around to see. This was a great race to win. For a filly to win a Grade 1, that’s like a PhD, so it makes it especially fulfilling. Mike [Smith] has really made a difference with her. When he made the decision to ride her, he put his reputation as a horseman on the line. I think that made this even more special.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “My hat’s off to West Point Thoroughbreds, John Shirreffs and the whole barn, so many people. They worked so hard with this mare. She has one eye so she gets a little bit of anxiety at times. We work hard with her and it’s great to see the hard work that we put in pay off [Saturday].”

Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes: This race, for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf, was the closest of all the stakes on Saturday. Mirth made a bold move on the far turn and went from sixth to first entering the stretch. But Tiny Tina fought to take the lead, which Mirth regained and won the race by a nose.

The first two horses were trained by Phil D’Amato. Mirth paid $4.80, $3.00 and $2.20. Tiny Tina was second and Excellent Sunset finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It may have been Mike Smith’s plan (sitting far back), but I thought we would be sitting second maybe, not that far back. But Mike is a Hall of Famer so he figured it out. [Saturday] she showed a good dimension against good horses so I think at the end of the day she wants to go further than a mile and eighth. This was a good stepping stone [Saturday].”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “That was awesome. He (Javier Castellano aboard Tiny Tina) got in front of me, but she dug back in. I feel great and can’t wait for the next one. Let’s see if we can do it again. There was a little more pace than I expected but that was fine because that helped me. If it had been just one horse going out there on the lead, then I probably would have had to go early to press him. But this way, I just got to sit and wait and move when I wanted.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Runhappy Malibu Stakes: It was the race everyone wanted, to see if Omaha Beach was as good as advertised. He was. The one-time Kentucky Derby favorite breezed to hand-ridden 2 ¾-length victory. It was the fourth stakes win on the day for Mike Smith and made him the all-time leading Grade 1 winner with 217, passing Jerry Bailey.

Omaha Beach made a move on the backstretch in the seven-furlong race and it was never much of a race when the horses hit the stretch. Omaha Beach paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Roadster was second followed by Manny Wah, Complexity and Much Better. Omaha Beach will likely have only one other race before going to stud, the Pegasus on Jan. 25 at Gulfstream.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “He was supposed to run like this. … He’s like a son. He’s better than a son. He makes me money. He doesn’t cost money. I thought about it a lot and I should have spoken to Mr. [Rick] Porter when he was a 2-year-old and suggest castrating him [so they wouldn’t retire him], and I still haven’t. He’s a great horse. … This is really special for us, Opening Day at Santa Anita, after all the trouble we have been through this year, this place is The Great Race Place and we all need to remember that.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “It is very humbling, I am a very blessed man and when you are blessed, opportunities arise, like I get to ride for Mr. Mandella and all kinds of things happen. [Omaha Beach] just gives you that confidence, he exudes it. Mr. Mandella had him trained up so well for this race. I basically stayed as still as I could. I didn’t want to mess it up to be honest. He did it all on his own and he did it pretty handy today.

“It’s just amazing, and this horse speaks for everything. He’s just beautiful, so fun to be around, so fun to ride, and so fun to train. It just shows how great this horse really is. I’m so happy and so blessed to be a part of it. To surpass Jerry [Bailey] on Omaha Beach even makes it that much more special.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile: The final stakes race of the day was for 3-year-olds on the turf. (You can figure out the distance.) The heavy favorite, Mo Forza, lived up to his expectations running at the back the first half-mile and then rallying strong and taking the lead in mid-stretch. He won by 1 ¼ lengths.

Mo Forza paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.20. Originaire was second and Neptune’s Storm finished third.

Here’s what the winning connection had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “I thought we’d be sitting a couple lengths off the pace in third or fourth, and there we were in the back of the pack and five wide, and I’m going ‘Oh Geez, I don’t know about this.’ But the pace was hot, and Joel knows what he’s doing, so everything worked out.

“[Mo Forza] always had the talent but he never really could put it all together I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet. He is just starting to learn and once he relaxes a little bit better and doesn’t want to lay in when he passes that last horse. I think the sky is the limit, he’s just a tremendous horse. A great job by Joel for harnessing him because he is a lot of horse. … I think the [Pegasus] is our first option, if everything is going well. With no Lasix the horse is never been a bleeder and so I don’t see any reason why the Pegasus wouldn’t be our next option.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It was not my decision [to be so wide] but I just have to be with the horse. I loved making the move on the turn the way he did. I was just hanging on to the bridle and he just loved that so we stayed with that. The trip was good. He was happy where he was. I thought he could get a little closer, but it looked like he wasn’t having that [Saturday], so I left him where he was happy. I knew at some point he was going to get in his speed when it was there for me.”

Santa Anita preview

It would be tough to top Saturday’s opening-day card for pure star power and quality horses, and Sunday’s card does not top it. It’s 10 races starting at 11:30 a.m. and will be the last start for every horses at Santa Anita before their next birthday. (For you newbies, every race horse has the same birthday, Jan. 1, regardless of when they were foaled.)

There are two minor stakes worth $75,000 for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The Eddie Logan is for males and the Blue Norther for fillies.

Smooth Like Strait, at 5-2, is the favorite in the Eddie Logan. He is trained by Michael McCarthy and will be ridden by Geovanni Franco. The colt is two for four this year and is coming of a win in the Cecil B. DeMille at Del Mar by 2 ½ lengths. Golid, at 3-1 for Richard Mandella and Flavien Prat (maybe), is the second choice. He has won once and finished second twice in three starts. He was second in the Cecil B. DeMille. Post is around 2:15 p.m.

Laura’s Light is the favorite, at 3-1, in the Blue Norther. She won her first race and finished in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar in her only other race. She runs for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. Croughavouke is the 7-2 second choice for Jeff Mullins and Umberto Rispoli. She started her career in Ireland for two races before coming to the U.S. She has won one of six and was fourth in the Jimmy Durante.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 8, 6, 10 (3 also eligible), 8, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9 (4 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE NINE: No. 7 Into Chocolate (6-1)

Into Chocolate has one victory in six races but almost every race into the turn has looked like she would blow the other horses away but fades. The horse continues to be a victim of issues almost every race from stumbling and then rushing up to being three or four wide in short fields into the turn. We get a major jockey upgrade today to Abel Cedillo and trainer Clifford Sise decides the blinkers have been no help and removes them. The last two workouts, both sub-one minute five-furlong works, are the fastest ever for this horse who also races protected on Sunday. We are getting great value at 6-1 and likely higher as most punters will have by now thrown in the towel and given up betting on this horse. The works and jockey switch tell me now is the time to bet.

Saturday’s results: Front runners dominated Saturday on the dirt which was bad news for No Parking Here who looked like he was running in quicksand into the stretch and finished nowhere. In race 10, however, Umberto Rispoli showed us a glimpse of his riding skills, almost pulling the upset off at 13-1 on Originaire. If he had an earlier lane in the stretch he had the win but alas we had to settle for $9.60 for place. Watch this jockey.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:

12:46 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Our Super Nova (4-5)

1:24 Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vacherie Girl (4-5)

2:22 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: X Clown (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 1 Golden Boy Gonza (7-2)

He has had races where he moves in and out of his racing lane, but he has posted many competitive efforts and lands a good spot for this 110-yard Sunday dash. In his most recent outing, he was bumped back to lose multiple lengths and should be tough with a better getaway while also taking a big drop in class for this race.

Final thoughts

