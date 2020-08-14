Editors’ picks: Must-read sports stories
L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks about experiencing COVID-19. Yes, he says, it’s really as bad as you’ve heard.
Would the near trade of Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling from the Dodgers to the Angels for Luis Rengifo have had an impact this season?
Life inside the NBA’s closed environment in Orlando means constant surveillance and medical checks. And sometimes wine. Lots and lots of wine.
The college football season is in serious peril because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what spurred the Big Ten to push for the season to be canceled?
In the wake of coronavirus outbreaks that have interrupted the season for three teams, MLB is considering whether to move the postseason into a bubble.
John Williams, Marques Johnson, Russell Westbrook top sportswriter’s list of best Los Angeles high school basketball players he has seen.
The NBA playoffs will take place this year in the Orlando, Fla., bubble without the presence of one of the league’s most devoted fans, James Goldstein.
College football in the spring presents its own set of coronavirus and scheduling problems
Can the Pac-12 hold spring football? It is unknown whether there’ll be a vaccine or mitigated cases of COVID-19 come spring.
At 82, Jerry West doesn’t try to hide the cracks in a fabled life. “I wish I would have done something really important in my life.”
Mookie Betts returned to the leadoff spot for the Dodgers and responded with an MLB-record sixth three-home run game.