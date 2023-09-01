Advertisement
Los Angeles Times illustration

Sports

Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
J. Brady McCollough
For Subscribers
Share

It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Five conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Alabama scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.

Find your home away from home on game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts fans of a Power 5 team that has not been included in this list, tell us about it here. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Irvine Alabama
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Crimson Tide fans like to roll down to Buffalo Wild Wings on game day to cheer on the dynasty Nick Saban has created at Alabama. With many TVs of all sizes and wide selection of food and drinks, the spot is pretty much perfect for watching football.
Classic Q

Arizona
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Arizona Wildcats come down to Classic Q on game day to play pool and watch the action on one of the 50 TVs throughout the bar.
Barney's Beanery (Burbank)

Burbank Arizona State
By J. Brady McCollough
The Southern California Sun Devils comingle with Utah and Washington State fans at this location of the local chain, which features a theater-style big screen and the usual Route 66-themed decor.
Busby's West

Santa Monica Arizona State
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but ASU fans can make themselves known as well and feel right at home. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
33 Taps, Culver City

Culver City Auburn
By J. Brady McCollough
Auburn fans have migrated from Silver Lake and made themselves at home in Culver City at 33 Taps. The gastropub features high-end pub fare and 30-plus brews on tap plus a room full of big-screen TVs for the “War Eagle” contingent.
The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Baylor
By J. Brady McCollough
Of all the places for Baylor fans to congregate in Los Angeles, this lively spot in the heart of the Sunset Strip is one of the more surprising locales to find supporters of the private Baptist university in Waco, Texas. But, as it turns out, Baylor Bears know how to get down, and they can only hope for a happier party in year four of the Dave Aranda era this fall.
Prime Pizza (Pico - Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Boston College
By Eduardo Gonzalez
For the Florida State and Syracuse games, Boston College fans will flock to Prime Pizza for New York-style pizza and Eagle football.
Busby's West

Santa Monica California
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but the Cal-Berkeley faithful have made themselves known as well and feel right at home. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
The CanTiki

North Hollywood Cincinnati
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The CanTiki, which used to be The 513, is now a Tiki bar devoted to hosting Ohio sports fans. Bearcats shouldn’t be surprised if they bump into fellow Buckeyes on game day.
Elbow Room

Hollywood Clemson
By J. Brady McCollough
On Saturdays the Tiger fans mingle in Hollywood at this lively classic Cahuenga Boulevard spot with tons of TVs and an airy open layout. The bar food is top-notch and the service doesn’t get much better.
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill

Manhattan Beach Colorado
By J. Brady McCollough
A “hidden treasure” with a neighborhood vibe in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this is the spot where Colorado fans can long for the glory days of Kordell Stewart, Rashaan Salaam and Michael Westbrook. Grunions features a large patio and delicious pub fare.
Baja Sharkeez (Manhattan Beach)

Manhattan Beach Florida
By J. Brady McCollough
Gators in the South Bay can depend on a spirited game watch at Baja Sharkeez, a local chain known for its Mexican food and margaritas. With nearly two-dozen TVs and a new outdoor patio, it’s the perfect spot to root for opponents to become Gator bait.
The Brixton

Santa Monica Florida
By J. Brady McCollough
Patrons strolling into the Brixton on a breezy fall Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica can quickly become “gator bait” with the rowdy Florida contingent carrying on. The Brixton is known for a stylish atmosphere and craft cocktails, and appears to have patio space for those wanting an outside watch.
Best Ball Food Drinks Sports

Sepulveda Basin Florida
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Gators fans in the Valley have chosen a bar on a golf course to watch football on game day. As crazy as it sounds the spot offers the full bar experience.
Buffalo Wild Wings

Huntington Beach Florida
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Florida football fans in the O.C. like to keep it simple and catch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings. With plenty of TV’s of all sizes, wide selection of food and drinks, the spot is pretty much perfect for watching football.
Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co (Garden Grove)

Garden Grove Florida State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Seminole fans show up in their garnet and gold colors at Oggi’s for pizza and house-brewed beer on game day, and make themselves present by chanting the War Chant.
Prince O' Whales

Playa del Rey Florida State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located walking distance to Playa Del Rey Beach, Florida State fans enjoy watch parties at Prince O’ Whales with Southern California vibes. The bar has two patios to pack in fans and a burger and comfort-food menu.
Hermosa Saloon

Hermosa Beach Georgia
By J. Brady McCollough
Southern California “Dawgs” can bark as loud as they want at this rustic neighborhood pub in Hermosa Beach. Georgia fans who make the trip to the South Bay are welcomed with a great spread of food and TVs.
The Garage on Motor Ave

Palms Georgia Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Longing for Georgia Tech football sitting on top of the ACC? The Garage, near the heart of West L.A.’s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the ACC. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday, so grab a seat and order up a Bloody Mary.
Baja Sharkeez (Hermosa Beach)

Hermosa Beach Illinois
By J. Brady McCollough
The Fighting Illini enter year three of the Bret Bielema era looking for some spice, and Baja Sharkeez by the Hermosa Beach Pier is just the place with Mexican fare and refreshing margaritas.
State Social House

Hollywood Hills West Indiana
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Indiana football fans gather at State Social House where rustic-chic meets game day atmosphere. The spot has an upstairs piano bar and cigar lounge.
Barney's Beanery (Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Iowa
By J. Brady McCollough
Historic Route 66 doesn’t go through Iowa, but it feels like it should, right? Iowa fans made up for this mistake by selecting Barney’s Beanery, with Route 66-themed decorations, as its game watch location. Hawkeyes can rediscover their heartland roots in Santa Monica just blocks from dreamy Palisades Park.
The Longboard Restaurant and Pub

Iowa
By J. Brady McCollough
Nothing goes together like lobster and Iowa Hawkeye football, so it’s a good thing they come together every fall Saturday in Orange County at Longboard, one of the oldest establishments in Huntington Beach. These lobsters must love running the ball to set up a bootleg pass to the tight end and matriculating down the field.
Read AllRead Less
3rd Base LA

Hollywood Iowa State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Cyclone football fans come together for craft cocktails, tequila towers, bar snacks and dishes at 3rd Base LA. This chic sports bar gives an upscale design and feel with plenty of TV’s on game day.
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill

Manhattan Beach Kansas
By J. Brady McCollough
A “hidden treasure” with a neighborhood vibe in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this is the spot where Kansas fans can count down the days until basketball season and long for the glory days of Mark Mangino, Todd Reesing and Aqib Talib. Grunions features a large patio and delicious pub fare.
Jameson's Pub

Santa Monica LSU
By J. Brady McCollough
This Irish pub in the heart of the bustling Ocean Park neighborhood welcomes LSU fans with a spacious area and plenty of delicious prime rib.
Barney's Beanery (West Hollywood)

West Hollywood Miami
By J. Brady McCollough
Leave it to the Miami fans to find a flashy locale like West Hollywood for their game watch. But Barney’s Beanery isn’t exactly the Fountainebleau Hotel on South Beach, with its Route 66 decor and Americana vibes.
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
For Michigan fans in L.A., Jalapeño Pete’s checks a lot of boxes: margaritas, Mexican food and outside seating.
Q’s Billiard Club

Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
For Michigan fans based on the Westside, Q’s is the traditional spot for communal Wolverine suffering, featuring a room on the second floor with a big screen, plus smaller TVs for other games. Delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar help with the emotional roller coaster that often begins bright and early at 9 a.m. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy.
Baja Sharkeez (Hermosa Beach)

Hermosa Beach Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
Baja Sharkeez by the Hermosa Beach Pier is just the place with Mexican fare and refreshing margaritas for Michigan fans in the area. Don’t be surprised if Wolverines bump into Fighting Illini on game day.
Buffalo Wild Wings

Lake Forest Michigan
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Michigan football fans in the O.C. like to keep it simple and catch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings. With plenty of TV’s of all sizes, wide selection of food and drinks, the spot is pretty much perfect for watching football.
Tony P's Dockside Grill

Marina del Rey Michigan State
By J. Brady McCollough
Situated on the marina just down the street from the Ritz-Carlton, Tony P’s can make Michigan State fans feel accomplished regardless of the results on Saturdays. Known for surf-and-turf varieties, the place actually has an adequate sports watch setup, too.
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

Huntington Beach Michigan State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Spartan fans looking for beachy vibes can head down to Cruisers. This location is newly renovated with the same Chicago-stuffed pizza.
Buffalo Wild Wings

Westchester Missouri
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Missouri football fans like to keep it simple and catch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings. With plenty of TVs of all sizes, wide selection of food and drinks, the spot is pretty much perfect for watching football.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Glendale Nebraska
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Cornhuskers fans have found the Greyhound Bar & Grill in Glendale their game day spot. Known for their wings and friendly neighborhood vibe, Nebraska fans feel like home.
Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar

Nebraska
By J. Brady McCollough
Nebraska football has been so painful to watch since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten that it must be nice to be able to play some pool as a distraction. Danny K’s is the perfect Orange County Husker haunt for tough times.
Rocco's Tavern

Studio City Nebraska
By J. Brady McCollough
Cornhuskers who have settled around the allure of Hollywood can quickly trek to Rocco’s Tavern in Studio City to find their Husker brothers and sisters. Rocco’s is a local sports bar with a menu focused on Italian classics.
The Garage on Motor Ave

Palms North Carolina
By J. Brady McCollough
The Garage, located near the heart of West L.A.’s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the ACC. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday and cheer on Mack Brown’s upstart Tar Heel football team.
Tom’s Watch Bar

Downtown L.A. North Carolina
By J. Brady McCollough
Located downtown at L.A. Live with a giant wall devoted to big-screen gluttony, Tom’s Watch Bar is the place for Tar Heels to saddle up for some beer, grub and football.
Turnbull's Tavern

Whittier Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
There’s a massive outdoor space waiting for COVID-conscious Fighting Irish fans at this relaxed watch spot in Whittier.
Sonny McLean's

Westside Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
This vibrant northeast Santa Monica Irish pub with a Boston sports flavor blends neighborhood locals with die-hard Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans. Sonny McLean’s has high-end bar food options and lots of TVs, plus an outdoor space in the back.
Patrick Molloy's Sports Pub

Hermosa Beach Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
There’s no better place to wear green than Patrick Molloy’s, an Irish pub right by the Hermosa Beach Pier.
Silky Sullivan's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Fountain Valley Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County Fighting Irish members have their spot at Silky Sullivan’s, a neighborhood pub with lots of TVs and traditional Irish pub fare.
San Juan Hills Sports Bar & Grill

San Juan Capistrano Notre Dame
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Notre Dame football fans looking for an upscale, trendy sports bar to catch games at can check out this spot. Located deep in Orange County, this bar offers plenty of flat-screen TVs and views of the San Juan Hills golf course on game day.
Malarky's Irish Pub

Newport Beach Notre Dame
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Malarky’s offers Orange County Notre Dame fans the Irish experience on game day. The pub’s menu has both an American and Irish flair and lots of green decor. Irish fans will feel at home.
American Junkie

Hermosa Beach Ohio State
By J. Brady McCollough
Located right by the Hermosa Beach Pier, American Junkie is the perfect spot for today’s watch scenario for Buckeyes with plenty of outdoor seating and an airy vibe.
Arts District Brewing Company

Downtown L.A. Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
On Saturdays, Ohio State fans take over this popular downtown brewery. With over 30 craft beers, cocktails, and wine, it’s no surprise Buckeye nation has claim this spot as one of their football watch locations.
Blue Palms Brewhouse

Van Nuys Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Buckeye fans looking for a brewery vibe gather at Blue Palms. The brew house offers a rotating draft brews and high-end bar bites.
The CanTiki

North Hollywood Ohio State
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Notorious for the largest weekly gathering of “Bucknuts” in Southern California, the CanTiki, which used to be The 513, is now a Tiki bar devoted to host Ohio State fans on game day.
Gallagher's Pub & Grill (Long Beach)

Long Beach Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ohio State fans in Long Beach can head over to Gallahger’s for American and Irish dishes, and some luck on game day. There are weekend football specials which fans can look forward to while watching the game.
HQ Gastropub

Woodland Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Buckeye fans in the San Fernando Valley looking for a rock and roll vibe on game day hang out at this spot. The gastropub offers an extensive list of food and drinks.
Saint Felix

Hollywood Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
If Ohio State fans are looking for a stylish yet comfy watching experience, then Saint Felix is the spot. Located in the heart of Hollywood, Buckeyes can enjoy inventive drinks with outdoor seating while rooting for the team.
The Venice Whaler

Venice Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With views of the Pacific Ocean, Ohio State football fans come to The Venice Whaler for the Southern California game day vibe. The spot offers seafood and classic bar bites.
BIGS Fullerton

Fullerton Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located down the street from Cal State Fullerton, BIGS Fullerton gives a college bar feel for Ohio State fans in the area.
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

Newport Beach Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located in Newport Beach’s Balboa Village, the Orange County Buckeyes gather at Cruisers on game day to watch the game with beach vibes while enjoying Chicago stuffed pizza.
Daily's Sports Grill (Rancho Santa Margarita)

Rancho Santa Margarita Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
One of two Daily’s Sports Grill locations where Buckeye fans gather on game day. The spot offers bar favorites, pool tables, and Fireball Whiskey on tap.
Daily's Sports Grill (San Clemente)

San Clemente Ohio State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
One of two Daily’s Sports Grill locations where Buckeye fans gather on game day. The spot offers bar favorites, pool tables, and Fireball Whiskey on tap.
Busby's West

Santa Monica Oklahoma
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s plays host to a number of fan bases on Saturdays and Sundays, but the spot has become synonymous with the boisterous “Boomer Sooner” crowd. Busby’s has a dark dive feel inside but has a nice patio with big and small TVs.
3rd Base LA

Hollywood Oklahoma State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Oklahoma State football fans will bump into their Big 12 rival Iowa State at this chic sports bar. Besides the upscale design with plenty of TV’s, Cowboys fans can look forward to craft cocktails, tequila towers, bar snacks and dishes on game day.
The Stave Bar

Long Beach Oregon
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ducks fans flock to The Stave Bar in downtown Long Beach on game day to experience a classic bar vibe. The spot features a wide selection of whiskeys, classic signature cocktails, wine, beer on tap and cigars.
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

Oregon
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Tilted Kilt is the spot for Oregon football fans in Orange County. The UK-inspired pub chain provides plenty of TVs and room for Ducks fans to party during their Pac-12 farewell tour.
Britannia Pub

Santa Monica Penn State
By J. Brady McCollough
It’s unclear what Penn State and Brits have in common beyond the original founding of Pennsylvania by English writer and good Quaker William Penn, but Britannia Pub is definitely the spot for Nittany Lions fans to congregate in their timeless navy and white jerseys. It’s right off the Third Street Promenade, so Penn State folks can make a day of it beyond whatever James Franklin’s boys have in store for them.
Founders Ale House

Pico-Robertson Penn State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With a rotating craft beer selection, vegan bites, classic bar menu, and happy hour every day, Founders Ale House has everything to make game day exciting for Penn State fans.
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Penn State
By J. Brady McCollough
For Penn State fans in L.A., Jalapeño Pete’s checks a lot of boxes: margaritas, Mexican food and outside seating.
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

Torrance Penn State
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located in Old Torrance, South Bay Nittany Lions enjoy watching football while playing pool. The spot claims to be “South Bay’s best sports viewing room” and offers classic bar bites and drinks.
The Nickel Mine

Sawtelle Purdue
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Nickel Mine offers a spacious, brick-neighborhood bar feel with New York style pizza, a unique whiskey collection and plenty of TVs for Purdue fans on game day.
Tower 12

Hermosa Beach Purdue
By J. Brady McCollough
Tower 12 offers a relaxed, vintage South Bay vibe to Purdue fans who want to roll down memory lane and reminisce about the well-executed transition from the bruising Boilermaker football of All-America fullback Mike Alstott to Joe Tiller’s spread offense defined by the passing of Drew Brees and Kyle Orton.
Busby's West

Santa Monica Rutgers
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but supporters of the State University of New Jersey are more than welcome, too. Busby’s has a dark dive feel inside but has a nice patio area with big and smaller screens for those who want some air to go with their watch parties.
The Harp Inn

Costa Mesa Rutgers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
It could be another long season for the Rutgers football team. But no worries — The Harp Inn offers live music and Irish grub for Scarlet Knight fans should they need distraction on game day.
The Six Chow House

Cheviot Hills South Carolina
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Six Chow House claims to be the place for delicious pizza for South Carolina football fans on game day. The decor of the gastropub gives the watch party a cabin-like feel.
Busby's West

Santa Monica Syracuse
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but the Syracuse faithful can make themselves feel right at home during the Clemson and Pittsburgh games. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
Busby's West

Santa Monica TCU
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but the TCU can make themselves known as well and feel right at home. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
San Juan Hills Sports Bar & Grill

San Juan Capistrano TCU
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Orange County TCU football fans will have to share this upscale, trendy sports bar with Notre Dame fans. Located deep in the O.C. this bar offers plenty of flat screen TV’s and views of the San Juan Hills golf course on game day.
Q’s Billiard Club

Tennessee
By J. Brady McCollough
For Tennessee fans in L.A., Q’s is the traditional spot for communal Volunteer suffering, with delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy. Beware of sad Michigan fans exiting the building early in the afternoon.
Justin Queso's

Hollywood Hills West Texas
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, Texas football fans have found their home away home on game day. The Tex-Mex restaurant offers traditional and healthy dishes with indoor seating, patio and plenty of TV’s.
Wild Goose Tavern

Costa Mesa Texas
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Wild Goose Tavern makes Texas fans feel at home on game day. The rustic feel and menu that offers traditional and spin on bar food, whiskey in barrels, and other libations will have Longhorn fans go wild while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns.
Panama Joe's

Long Beach Texas A&M
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Texas A&M fans have found their home far way from home at Panama Joe’s. Mexican food, tequila cocktails and plenty TVs make Aggie fans excited on game day.
On the Rocks Bar & Grill

Garden Grove Texas Tech
By Eduardo Gonzalez
A steakhouse and bar with leather seating and stone wall interior makes it the perfect spot for Red Raider fans on game day. The place also is equipped with plenty of TV’s, and indoor and outdoor seating.
Elbow Room

Hollywood UCF
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Saturdays will be more exciting for UCF football fans now they are part of the Power 5 party. The classic Cahuenga Boulevard spot in Hollywood is equipped with tons of TVs and an airy open layout. The bar food is top-notch and the service doesn’t get much better.
The Santa Monica Whaler

Santa Monica UCLA
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Just like its sister location in Venice, the Santa Monica Whaler offers the true Southern California game-day experience. It shouldn’t be a surprise UCLA fans chose this spot, which has beach views, seafood and drinks.
The Nickel Mine

Sawtelle UCLA
By J. Brady McCollough
This hip sports bar in West L.A. has a big, airy space and tons of TVs and several big screens. Bruins fans are lucky to call this place home.
Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co (Mission Viejo)

Mission Viejo UCLA
By Eduardo Gonzalez
UCLA fans show up in their blue and gold colors at Oggi’s for pizza and house-brewed beer on game day, and make themselves present by chanting the 8-clap.
901 Bar & Grill

University Park USC
By J. Brady McCollough
This classic campus haunt is the easiest place to find cardinal and gold on game day. Drink cheaply and plentifully while debating whether Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
Peking Tavern

Downtown L.A. USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
USC football fans looking for a unique game-day experience gather at Peking Tavern in Little Tokyo. The Chinese gastropub offers noodles, dumplings, dim sum, unique bar bites, beer and cocktails.
Over Under Public House

Burbank USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The new gastropub located in downtown Burbank offers bites and drinks in a chic-style environment for Trojans fans on game day.
London's Pub & Grill

Artesia USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
USC fans gather at London’s on game day not only for the English pub classics, but for some home-style Indian food. The pub also offers English, Irish, Indian and craft beer, and plenty of TVs to watch USC football’s Pac-12 farewell tour.
The Wharf (Laguna Beach)

Laguna Beach USC
By Eduardo Gonzalez
It should be a party down at The Wharf this season for USC football fans. There’s live music, seafood delights with Asian cajun fusion, and a full bar. The Pac-12 farewell tour will feel more like a fun going away party.
Mutts Eastbluff

Newport Beach Virginia
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Not from far the beach, Virginia football fans gather at Mutts on game day for a classic Americana experience.
LA Draught

Santa Monica Virginia Tech
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Hokies flock to this spot to enjoy some of California’s exclusive draught brews on game day. This local Santa Monica pub offers indoor and outdoor seating and classic pub grub.
Silky Sullivan's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Fountain Valley Washington
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County “Dawg Pound” members have their spot at Silky Sullivan’s, a neighborhood pub with lots of TVs and traditional Irish pub fare.
The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood West Virginia
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Fans of the Moutaineers cheer “Let’s go” at the Naughty Pig on the Sunset Strip on Saturdays. The spot features an outside cheering section with tables and chairs for West Virginia football games.
Underground Pub & Grill

Hermosa Beach Wisconsin
By J. Brady McCollough
This friendly neighborhood bar has emerged as the hangout for Wisconsin fans who eagerly await the Badgers’ next visit to the L.A. area for the Rose Bowl. It’s happened so often since the mid-1990s that it feels like Bucky’s birthright.
Jameson's Pub

Santa Monica Wisconsin
By J. Brady McCollough
This Irish pub in the heart of the bustling Ocean Park neighborhood welcomes Wisconsin fans with a spacious area and plenty of delicious prime rib.
Original Pizza Sports Bar & Grill

Newport Beach Wisconsin
By J. Brady McCollough
Nestled between John Wayne Airport and UC Irvine, this Wisconsin hotspot is exactly as advertised: pizza, sports, beer — and, of course, Badgers.
