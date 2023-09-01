Los Angeles Times illustration
Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team
It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?
Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.
If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Five conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Alabama scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.
Find your home away from home on game day.
If you know a bar that regularly hosts fans of a Power 5 team that has not been included in this list, tell us about it here. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Classic Q
Barney's Beanery (Burbank)
Busby's West
33 Taps, Culver City
The Naughty Pig
Prime Pizza (Pico - Santa Monica)
Busby's West
The CanTiki
Elbow Room
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill
Baja Sharkeez (Manhattan Beach)
The Brixton
Best Ball Food Drinks Sports
Buffalo Wild Wings
Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co (Garden Grove)
Prince O' Whales
Hermosa Saloon
The Garage on Motor Ave
Baja Sharkeez (Hermosa Beach)
State Social House
Barney's Beanery (Santa Monica)
The Longboard Restaurant and Pub
3rd Base LA
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill
Jameson's Pub
Barney's Beanery (West Hollywood)
Jalapeño Pete's
Q’s Billiard Club
Baja Sharkeez (Hermosa Beach)
Buffalo Wild Wings
Tony P's Dockside Grill
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Buffalo Wild Wings
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar
Rocco's Tavern
The Garage on Motor Ave
Tom’s Watch Bar
Turnbull's Tavern
Sonny McLean's
Patrick Molloy's Sports Pub
Silky Sullivan's Restaurant & Irish Pub
San Juan Hills Sports Bar & Grill
Malarky's Irish Pub
American Junkie
Arts District Brewing Company
Blue Palms Brewhouse
The CanTiki
Gallagher's Pub & Grill (Long Beach)
HQ Gastropub
Saint Felix
The Venice Whaler
BIGS Fullerton
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Daily's Sports Grill (Rancho Santa Margarita)
Daily's Sports Grill (San Clemente)
Busby's West
3rd Base LA
The Stave Bar
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery
Britannia Pub
Founders Ale House
Jalapeño Pete's
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
The Nickel Mine
Tower 12
Busby's West
The Harp Inn
The Six Chow House
Busby's West
Busby's West
San Juan Hills Sports Bar & Grill
Q’s Billiard Club
Justin Queso's
Wild Goose Tavern
Panama Joe's
On the Rocks Bar & Grill
Elbow Room
The Santa Monica Whaler
The Nickel Mine
Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co (Mission Viejo)
901 Bar & Grill
Peking Tavern
Over Under Public House
London's Pub & Grill
The Wharf (Laguna Beach)
Mutts Eastbluff
LA Draught
Silky Sullivan's Restaurant & Irish Pub
The Naughty Pig
Underground Pub & Grill
Jameson's Pub
Original Pizza Sports Bar & Grill
