Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Other

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
748056_SP_0407_dodger_stadium_renovations14_WJS.jpg
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
743156_sp_0401_angels_home_opener_2_GMF.jpg
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rangers Royals Baseball
(Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)
Mike Schmidt-Harper Baseball
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)
Royals Giants Baseball
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
White Sox Tigers Baseball
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
Rays Nationals Baseball
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
All Star Game Denver Baseball
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Athletics Pirates Baseball
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
Obit AP Photographer Amendola
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
Brewers Cubs Baseball
(Erin Hooley / Associated Press)
Indians Diamondbacks Spring Baseball
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Sports

Heading out to the ol’ ballgame? Plan your trip using our MLB stadium guide

By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Some MLB ballparks have been around for more than a century.

Some have been around for just a few years.

Some have been around for a relatively short period of time but were designed to look and feel like they’ve been around much longer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 10, 2016. Motor traffic streams in to the parking lot of Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers

Plaschke: Attending a game at marvelous Dodger Stadium is a maddening experience

Dodger Stadium is a distinctly wonderful place to watch a baseball game, but a most difficult place to attend a baseball game.

And some might not be MLB ballparks in the not-so-distant future.

But all 30 stadiums have their own unique fan traditions, hidden secrets and special features.

Advertisement

And all 30 are worth a visit.

Anaheim, CA - August 24: A runner passes by as the sun sets behind Angel Stadium.

Angels

Shaikin: What the halo happened to Angels’ tradition of lighting up the iconic ‘Big A’?

The Angels used to light the ‘Big A’ at Angel Stadium after victories. That’s changed. It’s time to go back to the way it used to be.

Whether it’s on your bucket list to take in a game at every site or you just want to soak in the atmosphere at a handful of specific fields, here’s some information to help start planning your trip.

Showing  Places
American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)

American Family Field

Milwaukee Brewers
Capacity: 41,700
Year opened: 2001
Root for your favorite oversized encased meat character during the famous sausage races and join fellow fans in a rousing rendition of the “Beer Barrel Polka” during the seventh-inning stretch. And don’t forget to pose for a photo next to the statue of longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Ueker, which is “just a bit outside” the stadium.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Angel Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Angels
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Angel Stadium

Anaheim Los Angeles Angels
Capacity: 45,517
Year opened: 1966
Come to the “Big A” and check out the actual big A, a 230-foot structure topped by a light-up halo, in the parking lot and visible from three nearby freeways. Watch for the Rally Monkey, made famous during the Angels’ World Series run in 2002, to jump around on the video screen — but only if the home team is down by four runs or less late in the game.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Busch Stadium

St. Louis Cardinals
Capacity: 46,000
Year Opened: 2006
The third venue in the city’s history to be known as Busch Stadium, this one offers views of the St. Louis skyline and the famous Gateway Arch from almost any seat. And no matter where your seat might be, you might want to enter the ballpark through Gate 3, where you will pass under a replica of the nearby Eads Bridge.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Fans swim in the Chase Field pool as they watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Chase Field

Arizona Diamondbacks
Capacity: 48,633
Year opened: 1998
What’s the best way to enjoy baseball in the desert? In a swimming pool in right-center field, of course (just ask the Dodgers). The Crèmily Pool Suite might cost thousands to rent (rates started at $4,750 a game in 2017), but that will get you and 34 friends the coolest seat in the house — plus a Diamondbacks pool towel to keep as a souvenir.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
The New York Yankees warm up before a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Citi Field

New York Mets
Capacity: 41,800
Year opened: 2009
Come for the orange foul poles — the only ones in MLB that are not yellow. Stay for the faux fruit — the 18-foot Home Run Apple rises from behind the center-field wall whenever a Mets player hits a dinger. A smaller version, brought over from the team’s former home, Shea Stadium, resides outside the front entrance to the current ballpark.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
In this April 5, 2018 photo, fans mingle near a statue of Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt outside of Citizens Bank Park
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies
Capacity: 42,901
Year opened: 2004
The late Tug McGraw is one of more than 40 former Phillies greats honored on the Wall of Fame at the Bank. The pitcher who recorded the final out of the team’s 1980 World Series championship is, however, likely the only former player whose ashes have been spread on the pitcher’s mound (thanks to his country singer son Tim McGraw).
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Paws, the Detroit Tigers mascot, photobombs a group in front of the Tigers statue outside Comerica Park
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers
Capacity: 41,083
Year opened: 2000
A 50-foot Ferris wheel with cars that look like giant baseballs sits along the third base side of the ballpark. A fountain that sits behind the centerfield wall produces “liquid fireworks” (a light show synchronized with music) after a Tigers home run or victory. And lots of larger-than-life tiger statues throughout the joint add to the festive atmosphere.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A All Star Game banner hangs from the front entrance of Coors Field behind a sculpture named "The Player"
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Coors Field

Colorado Rockies
Capacity: 50,144
Year opened: 1995
Try a seat in the 20th row of the upper deck, where you can enjoy the game at exactly one mile above sea level. Not high enough for you? Then climb up to the Rooftop in the upper right-field deck, where any ticketed fan can enjoy spectacular views of downtown Denver and the Front Range mountains (and, of course, the on-field action).
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
The outside of Dodger Stadium on Friday, February 11, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Los Angeles Dodgers
Capacity: 56,000
Year opened: 1962
Both old school and recently renovated, Dodger Stadium remains a prime destination for baseball fans who don’t mind a teeny, tiny bit of freeway traffic (a proposed gondola from Union Station may eventually provide relief). Dodger Dogs and the endless clever song choices of organist Dieter Ruehle are among the highlights of a visit to Chavez Ravine.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
This photo by Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola shows fireworks over the Fenway Park press box
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox
Capacity: 37,755
Year opened: 1912
It is the oldest active MLB ballpark. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s home to the Green Monster, the Triangle and Pesky’s Pole. When you go to the legendary stadium, perhaps sit in the lone red seat in the right-field bleachers (Section 42, Row 37, Seat 21), marking the spot of Ted Williams’ 502-foot home run on June 9, 1946.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers play in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers
Capacity: 40,300
Year opened: 2020
The ballpark is only a few years old, but there are plenty of subtle nods to Rangers history. The field’s dimensions were inspired by important numbers in team lore (for example, the left-field line is 329 feet, a tribute to Adrian Beltre‘s jersey No. 29). Also, home plate was brought over from Globe Life Park, which served as the Rangers’ home from 1994 to 2019.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds
(Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Reds
Capacity: 42,271
Year opened: 2003
Twin smokestacks in the right-center field area — an homage to the steamboats once a common sight on the Ohio River — shoot out celebratory flames after a strikeout and fireworks after a home run or victory. The distance to center field is 404 feet, exactly the same as it was at Riverfront Stadium/Cinergy Field, the Reds’ home from 1970 to 2002.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago White Sox
Capacity: 40,000+
Year opened: 1991
If you value history over comfort, you might want to sit in the old blue seat in the left field stands (Section 159, Row 7, Seat 4) or the blue one in the right field stands (Section 101, Row 1, Seat 13). Unlike the green seats around them, those two seats have not been replaced since they were the landing spots for a pair of home runs during Game 2 of the 2005 World Series.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium as a sunset lights up the sky June 27, 2022.
(Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals
Capacity: 37,903
Year opened: 1973
The sixth-oldest ballpark in the majors is home to the Water Spectacular, which lives up to its name. It’s a series of fountains along 320 feet of the outfield wall that utilizes 600 nozzles and a half-million gallons of water to produce more than 150 water displays. Enjoy it while you can — the team’s lease is up in 2030 and owner John Sherman wants a new stadium.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
loanDepot Park, home of Miami Marlins
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

loanDepot Park

Miami Marlins
Capacity: 37,446
Year opened: 2012
The swimming pool area is gone. So are the fish tanks behind homeplate. And the garish “home run” statue has been banished to outside the stadium. But there are still plenty of fun reasons to come to Miami’s MLB ballpark, like its bobblehead museum, multicolored walkways and, of course, a Marlins game.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros
Capacity: 41,000
Year opened: 2000
In a nod to Houston’s historic Union Station, which is now the west portion of the stadium, a replica of a 19th century train runs along an 800-foot track that is 90 feet off the ground behind left field whenever the Astros take the field at the start of a game or score a run. Its cargo is a bunch of oversized, fake oranges, in honor of the juice made by the ballpark’s corporate sponsor.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Nationals Park

Washington Nationals
Capacity: 41,546
Year opened: 2008
The cherry blossoms behind left field are a nice touch. The views of the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument from certain seats are cool too. But the main (non-baseball) attraction is the fourth-inning Presidents Race, featuring oversized versions of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and fan favorite Theodore Roosevelt.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Oakland Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Oakland Athletics
Capacity: 46,847
Year opened: 1966 (first Athletics game 1968)
It’s one of MLB’s oldest active stadiums but probably won’t be for long. With the Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas all but finalized, baseball fans with a sense for history might want to check out the venue once referred to by New York Times as “a bland, charmless concrete monstrosity” while they still have the chance.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Oracle Park

San Francisco San Francisco Giants
Capacity: 42,300
Year opened: 2000
One of the crown jewels of MLB ballparks and a truly festive atmosphere. A 9-foot statue of Willie Mays stands at the entrance. An 80-foot, light-up Coke bottle that doubles as a playground and a 25x30-foot baseball glove loom beyond the outfield, as does McCovey Cove and the fans in boats hoping to retrieve a “splash hit” home run ball blasted into the bay by a Giants player.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Orioles Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles
(Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Baltimore Orioles
Capacity: 45,971
Year opened: 1992
The stadium that inspired a wave of retro-style ballparks across the league was built just two blocks from the birthplace of Babe Ruth, who never played for the Orioles but is immortalized with a bronze statue outside the venue. The former B&O Railroad warehouse stands tall beyond right field, and the area between the two buildings, Eutaw Street, is host to many festive activities on game days.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Petco Park

East Village San Diego Padres
Capacity: 42,445
Year opened: 2004
The stadium was built around the famous Western Metal Supply Building, which was built in 1909 and declared a San Diego historic landmark in 1978. The building serves as the left foul pole, at 336 feet from home plate, and fans with tickets to the game are free to watch the action from the former warehouse’s balconies and rooftop.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Haze hangs over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates
Capacity: 38,362
Year opened: 2001
The Pirates nearly doubled the size of their scoreboard’s video display screen in 2023, but thankfully did so without obstructing any of the stadium’s spectacular view of the Pittsburgh skyline and Allegheny River. Maybe you’ll get to witness a home run blasted into that river, although the odds are against it. As of May 2023, it had only happened 68 times since the park opened.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Progressive Field

Cleveland Guardians
Capacity: 34,830
Year opened: 1994
Want to feel really immersed in a baseball game? Try the bullpen seats in center field, where you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the game action and scoreboard in front of you while getting to experience the sights and sounds of relief pitchers warming up in the stadium’s stacked bullpens directly behind you.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
FILE - Members of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers lineup before an opening day baseball game at Rogers Centre in Toronto, in this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo. Talks between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Canadian government have accelerated significantly and an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada starting July 30 may be possible, an official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
(Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Rogers Centre

Toronto Blue Jays
Capacity: 49,286
Year opened: 1989
The first retractable roof in an MLB ballpark weighs 11,000 tons and spans 339,343 square feet. It initially took at least 40 minutes to open or close but that time has been cut in half after renovations. Need a place to stay while in town for a game? The Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel is located inside the ballpark, with 70 rooms that overlook the field.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners
Capacity: 47,943
Year opened: 1999
The stadium area known as The ’Pen offers an up-close look at the relief pitchers as they warm up. While there, you might want to stop by Edgar’s Taco Shack to try some of the ballpark’s famous chapulines — aka toasted grasshoppers. The tasty treats, also available at Edgar’s Cantina in Section 212, are high in protein with no fat, carbs or gluten.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A giant baseball sculpture sits outside Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)

Target Field

Minnesota Twins
Capacity: 39,504
Year opened: 2010
Minnie & Paul” — the beloved characters featured in a 39x46-foot sign behind the center-field stands — received an upgrade prior to the 2023 season, with the duo now able to mechanically shake hands following a Twins home run. Also, a giant, light-up baseball medallion now sits on top of the right-field tower and rotates around the club’s Twin Cities logo.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Tropicana Field

Tampa Bay Rays
Capacity: 42,735
Year opened: 1990
Visit the Trop, touch a Ray. OK, you probably should keep your hands off the Tampa Bay players — but stop by the 35-foot, 10,000-gallon Touch Tank just beyond the right-center field fence and tickle the wings of the cownose stingrays that live there (they won’t sting). The stadium’s roof, the only one in MLB that is not retractable, has been known to interfere with balls in play from time to time.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves
(Harkim Wright Sr. / Associated Press)

Truist Park

Atlanta Braves
Capacity: 41,084
Year opened: 2017
The team’s rich history is celebrated in the outdoor Monument Garden, which includes a statue of Hank Aaron that stands in front of a sculpture made of 755 bats (arranged to form that number in honor of Aaron’s career home run total) and behind a natural rock waterfall. Another waterfall can be found in center field, where water shoots 50 feet in the air after a Braves home run or win.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A fan takes a selfie outside Wrigley Field before the 2023 opening day baseball game
(Erin Hooley / Associated Press)

Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs
Capacity: 41,649
Year opened: 1914
Check out the red marquee above the main entrance. And the ivy-covered, brick outfield walls. And the clock and manually operated out-of-town scoreboard over the right-field bleachers. After a Cubs win, watch the “W” flag as it’s raised over the scoreboard and join fellow fans for a rousing rendition of “Go, Cubs, Go!” So much tradition. So many iconic features. Makes sense for a place that’s been around for more than a century.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees
Capacity: 46,537
Year opened: 2009
Located across the street from the original, now-demolished Yankee Stadium (where the park complex Heritage Field now stands), the modern venue was designed to resemble the historic one in many ways, including the look of the exterior, the layout of the seats inside and replicas of the old site’s signature frieze along the top of the building. The organization’s storied history also is celebrated in the Great Hall and Monument Park.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement