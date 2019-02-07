UCLA moves football season opener against Cincinnati to Thursday, Aug. 29

UCLA announced Thursday that it had moved up its football season opener against Cincinnati to accommodate an ESPN broadcast.
The Bruins’ game against the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati will be on Thursday, Aug. 29. Kickoff time has not been announced. UCLA has another Thursday game scheduled, at Stanford on Oct. 17.
Moving up the Bruins’ opener by two days will give the team extra rest between games heading into its home opener against San Diego State on Sept. 7 at the Rose Bowl. UCLA’s final nonconference game will be Sept. 14 against Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins will open Pac-12 Conference play with games at Washington State on Sept. 21 and at Arizona on Sept. 28.