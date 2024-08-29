Five things to watch as the DeShaun Foster era begins when UCLA faces Hawaii

Aloha, DeShaun Foster.

Greetings, Big Ten.

Hello, the start of something special?

UCLA will embark on new beginnings galore when it faces Hawaii at 4:30 p.m. PDT Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. It’s the debut for the Bruins’ football coach and the team’s first game after officially ditching the Pac-12.

The question is whether any of it will lead to fresh results for a program that has been frozen in frustration since Foster ran free like a kid on Waikiki Beach when he played for the Bruins more than two decades ago.

Answers may not be immediately forthcoming. UCLA is a two-touchdown favorite against a team that struggled to beat Delaware State in its opener last weekend, pulling away with 21 unanswered points in the second half.

A resounding triumph over a team the Bruins have beaten in all four meetings may not mean much besides making their record against Hawaii, well, Five-O. But whatever happens could provide some clues as to how this team will fare under its new coach.

Here are five things to watch in the Bruins’ season opener, which will be broadcast in the Los Angeles area by Channel 2: