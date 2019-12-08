Cody Riley enjoys career day in UCLA’s victory over Denver

The many talents of Cody Riley were on display in the opening minutes of Sunday’s second half.

The UCLA forward spun for a layup. He banked in a short turnaround jumper. He leaped for a two-handed putback dunk.

It was an impressive array of moves that powered the Bruins toward a runaway 81-62 victory over Denver at Pauley Pavilion, their second consecutive blowout of an overmatched opponent.

Riley finished with a career-high 21 points on nine-for-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds before fouling out with four minutes left. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points and guard Prince Ali had 11 for UCLA (7-3), which made 47.5% of its shots but only 22.7% of its three-pointers.

Riley and fellow Bruins forward Jalen Hill each picked up their fourth foul midway through the second half, leading to additional playing time for Shareef O’Neal. The freshman forward capitalized with a steal and a putback after a missed free throw by Jaquez.

Guard Ade Murkey scored 18 points for the Pioneers (4-6), who made only one of nine three-pointers in the second half after keeping things relatively close by making six of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half.

UCLA showed good early energy and ball movement while scoring the game’s first 11 points before things took a quick turn when Hill fouled Murkey on a floater and was assessed a technical foul for apparently complaining about the call, leading to a five-point play for the Pioneers.

That gave Hill three fouls less than four minutes into the game, and he had to sit out the remainder of the half.

Denver continued to chip away at its deficit using the playbook that Hofstra utilized while upsetting the Bruins last month. The Pioneers made six of their first nine three-pointers, with defenders often slow to close out on the perimeter, while pulling to within 24-23.

UCLA surged into a 43-32 halftime lead after closing the half on a 12-3 run sparked by Jaquez. The freshman guard made an interior pass to O’Neal for a dunk and made two three-pointers, including one in the final seconds before halftime that looked like it might roll out of the rim before rolling back in. Jaquez celebrated with a jaunty hop as the Bruins happily jogged toward the locker room.

The Bruins played without sophomore guard David Singleton, who hurt his left foot in practice Friday and is considered day to day.