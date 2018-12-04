USC fails to land player on All-Pac-12 first team

For the first time since 2000, the USC football team did not have a player named first-team All-Pac-12.
Senior right tackle Chuma Edoga, senior linebacker Cameron Smith, senior linebacker Porter Gustin, senior cornerback Iman Marshall and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jay Tufele were selected to the second team.
Senior cornerback Ajene Harris, senior center Toa Lobendahn, redshirt junior wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., senior safety Marvell Tell III and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tyler Vaughns were chosen honorable mention.
On Monday, the Pac-12 announced its football All-Academic teams. USC did not have a first-team or second-team honoree.