L.A. Times Festival of Books Will Feature Black Eyed Peas, Dave Eggers, Vivica A. Fox, Patton Oswalt, Jorge Ramos, Maria Shriver and Hundreds of Authors, Experts and Storytellers

The 23rd annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is presented in association with USC and Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home. The festival and Book Prizes are sponsored by Medium. Admission to the festival is free. Pre-sale passes (which provide advance reservations for up to 20 indoor conversations) and all-access passes (access to all indoor conversations, plus valet parking) are available for purchase now. Individual conversation tickets will be available Sunday, April 15. Schedule, location, ticket and transportation information can be found on the festival website, Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram feed (#bookfest).