Books: The Beastie Boys' memoir, fascinating fiction and more book news

What was it like to start out in the punk rock scene, be fascinated by the birth of hip-hop and wind up superstars? That’s what is inside “Beastie Boys Book,” the new memoir by the surviving members of the band, Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz (Mike D and Ad-Rock, respectively, to their listeners). Reviewer Tirhakah Love says the book is brash, bombastic and sometimes plagued by empty maximalism — it’s 560 pages — much like the band’s music; and is haunted by the ghost of fellow member Adam Yauch (MCA), who died of cancer in 2012. Read the review.