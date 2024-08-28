The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 1

Hardcover fiction

1. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

7. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.

8. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

9. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in American political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.

2. On the Edge by Nate Silver (Penguin Press: $35) A deep investigation of the hidden world of power brokers and risk takers.

3. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

7. Men Have Called Her Crazy by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon & Schuster: $30) The popular artist’s memoir reckons with mental health as well as the insidious ways men affect the lives of women.

8. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

9. Imminent by Luis Elizondo (William Morrow: $30) The former head of the Pentagon program responsible for investigating UFOs tells his story.

10. What’s Next by Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack (Dutton: $35) A behind-the-scenes look into the creation and legacy of the series “The West Wing” as told by two cast members.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

6. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

7. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

9. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

10. The Iliad by Homer, Emily Wilson (Transl.) (W.W. Norton & Co.: $20)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

3. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

8. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

10. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)