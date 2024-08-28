The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 1
Hardcover fiction
1. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
4. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.
5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
6. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.
7. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.
8. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.
9. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in American political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.
2. On the Edge by Nate Silver (Penguin Press: $35) A deep investigation of the hidden world of power brokers and risk takers.
3. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
7. Men Have Called Her Crazy by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon & Schuster: $30) The popular artist’s memoir reckons with mental health as well as the insidious ways men affect the lives of women.
8. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
9. Imminent by Luis Elizondo (William Morrow: $30) The former head of the Pentagon program responsible for investigating UFOs tells his story.
10. What’s Next by Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack (Dutton: $35) A behind-the-scenes look into the creation and legacy of the series “The West Wing” as told by two cast members.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
6. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)
7. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
9. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)
10. The Iliad by Homer, Emily Wilson (Transl.) (W.W. Norton & Co.: $20)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
8. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
10. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.