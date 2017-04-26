A strike by TV and movie writers may be just days away. Here's what you need to know

Ready or not, Hollywood may be thrust into another writers strike in less than a week.

A decade after the previous walkout that lasted 100 days, film and TV executives are once again bracing for a strike that could roil the business and Los Angeles' bedrock entertainment industry. The ripple effect of a walkout is expected to touch all aspects of Hollywood, from the corporate suites to film sets in far-flung locations.

Here’s a primer on what you need to know about a possible work stoppage.