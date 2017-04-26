Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks have reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday night to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expires May 1. While negotiations are set to resume today, the sides remain far apart on several issues, including pay for shows streamed online. Writers previously walked off the job in 2007-2008 for 100 days.
A strike by TV and movie writers may be just days away. Here's what you need to know
|Davig Ng
Ready or not, Hollywood may be thrust into another writers strike in less than a week.
A decade after the previous walkout that lasted 100 days, film and TV executives are once again bracing for a strike that could roil the business and Los Angeles' bedrock entertainment industry. The ripple effect of a walkout is expected to touch all aspects of Hollywood, from the corporate suites to film sets in far-flung locations.
Here’s a primer on what you need to know about a possible work stoppage.