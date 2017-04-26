Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks have reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday night to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expires May 1. While negotiations are set to resume today, the sides remain far apart on several issues, including pay for shows streamed online. Writers previously walked off the job in 2007-2008 for 100 days.
L.A. businesses brace for writers' strike. One car lot is auctioning a third of its showbiz vehicles
|Daniel Miller
Hundreds of cars are crammed onto Picture Car Warehouse’s dusty lot in Northridge, a horde as diverse as the films and TV shows they’ve appeared in over the years.
There’s a 2008 Smart Car that was in the TV show “Two and a Half Men,” its windshield caked with a thin layer of grime. A 1964 Lincoln Continental limousine gleams in the afternoon sun, the sparkly blue paint bearing the Bud Light logo for a recent Super Bowl commercial. And near the entrance, a loafing 1948 Dodge panel truck from the film “Hail, Caesar!” sits on improbably small white-wall tires.
If all goes as planned, each will be sold at an online auction that ends Thursday.
Ted Moser, whose Picture Car Warehouse rents vehicles to film and TV productions, said he decided a few months ago to auction off about 200 of his 600-car fleet partly to cull his inventory. But there is another, more pressing reason: Moser is worried about a potential strike by the Writers Guild of America.