L.A. businesses brace for writers' strike. One car lot is auctioning a third of its showbiz vehicles

Hundreds of cars are crammed onto Picture Car Warehouse’s dusty lot in Northridge, a horde as diverse as the films and TV shows they’ve appeared in over the years.

There’s a 2008 Smart Car that was in the TV show “Two and a Half Men,” its windshield caked with a thin layer of grime. A 1964 Lincoln Continental limousine gleams in the afternoon sun, the sparkly blue paint bearing the Bud Light logo for a recent Super Bowl commercial. And near the entrance, a loafing 1948 Dodge panel truck from the film “Hail, Caesar!” sits on improbably small white-wall tires.

If all goes as planned, each will be sold at an online auction that ends Thursday.

Ted Moser, whose Picture Car Warehouse rents vehicles to film and TV productions, said he decided a few months ago to auction off about 200 of his 600-car fleet partly to cull his inventory. But there is another, more pressing reason: Moser is worried about a potential strike by the Writers Guild of America.