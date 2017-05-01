Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks have reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday night to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expires May 1. Negotiations continued Monday but the sides have yet to reach a deal. They have been at odds over several issues, including proposed cuts to the union's health plan and pay for shows streamed online. Writers previously walked off the job in 2007-2008 for 100 days.
Negotiations between WGA and studios have stalled as strike deadline nears
|David Ng
In classic Hollywood fashion, the negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the major studios are looking to be a suspenseful nail-biter.
Talks between the two sides appear to have stalled Monday evening as the midnight deadline approaches without any announcement about a deal.
While the writers and the studios seemed to have made some progress over the weekend on several issues, including the guild's healthcare plan, writers had not responded to the studio's latest offer by well past the noon on Monday, according to sources familiar with the discussions who weren't authorized to talk to the media.
The mood within the guild appears to be grim as optimism has given way to trepidation over the possibility of a strike that would have far-reaching impact across Hollywood.
If the two sides fail to reach a deal by midnight, they could still avert a strike if they mutually agree to extend the deadline. A federal negotiator could also be called if the discussions deteriorate further.
The guild is negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the body that represents the major Hollywood studios and networks. Both sides have been unable to comment due to a media blackout.
On Sunday, the AMPTP increased its offer on the guild's health plan, which faces mounting deficits, according to one source. The studios also improved their offers on other sticking points, like the trend toward shorter TV seasons that has hurt writers' pay.