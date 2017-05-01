Negotiations between WGA and studios have stalled as strike deadline nears

Thousands of Writers Guild of America protesters took to the streets in 2007 as part of the union's 100-day work stoppage.

In classic Hollywood fashion, the negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the major studios are looking to be a suspenseful nail-biter.

Talks between the two sides appear to have stalled Monday evening as the midnight deadline approaches without any announcement about a deal.

While the writers and the studios seemed to have made some progress over the weekend on several issues, including the guild's healthcare plan, writers had not responded to the studio's latest offer by well past the noon on Monday, according to sources familiar with the discussions who weren't authorized to talk to the media.

The mood within the guild appears to be grim as optimism has given way to trepidation over the possibility of a strike that would have far-reaching impact across Hollywood.

If the two sides fail to reach a deal by midnight, they could still avert a strike if they mutually agree to extend the deadline. A federal negotiator could also be called if the discussions deteriorate further.

The guild is negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the body that represents the major Hollywood studios and networks. Both sides have been unable to comment due to a media blackout.

On Sunday, the AMPTP increased its offer on the guild's health plan, which faces mounting deficits, according to one source. The studios also improved their offers on other sticking points, like the trend toward shorter TV seasons that has hurt writers' pay.