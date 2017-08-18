Hyperloop One executive shatters price record in La Cañada Flintridge

Brent Callinicos, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hyperloop One, has bought a home in La Cañada Flintridge for $10.5 million, eclipsing the previous price record for the community by about $1.6 million. The sellers were Kerry McCluggage, the former chairman of Paramount Television Group, and his wife, Victoria, records show.

Dating to 1929, the Irish-country-style manor has been rebuilt and expanded to nearly 11,300 square feet of living space. Original details include mahogany walls and limestone flooring. There are stone fireplaces in the living and family rooms as well as the outdoor cabana.

A glass-domed breakfast room, a screening room, a bar, a billiard room, five bedrooms and five full bathrooms are among living spaces. Front and rear staircases and a paneled elevator connect each of the home’s three floors.

The Irish-country-style home, built in 1929 and later rebuilt and expanded, sits on more than two acres of grounds in La Cañada Flintridge. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style) (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style)

Outdoors, tree-topped grounds include a three-hole pitch and putt, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. Also on the 2-plus-acre property is a two-story guesthouse.

The home last changed hands more than a decade ago for $5.75 million, property records show.

Laura Brandt and Rachel Ashton of Partners Trust Real Estate were the listing agents, according to the Combined LA/Westside Multiple Listing Service. Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty and Janice McGlashan of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

The previous price record for the area was set more than two decades ago, when a home on Meadow Grove Street sold for approximately $8.909 million, according to CoreLogic. More recently, a Moorish-style house designed by Henry Harwood Hewitt sold a year ago for $7.85 million.

Callinicos joined the high-speed transportation start-up last year as a strategic advisor, and in January was elevated to the dual role of COO and CFO. He previously served as the chief financial officer at Uber, which enjoyed tremendous growth during his tenure from 2013 to 2015.

McCluggage served as president of Universal Television, where he oversaw development of such shows as “Magnum, P.I.” and “Miami Vice,” prior to joining Paramount Pictures in 1991. He is the owner and president of Craftsman Films.

