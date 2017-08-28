Singer Frankie Valli finds a new place to spend the four seasons

Frankie Valli can’t take his eyes off his new home. The Four Seasons frontman just purchased a modern Encino estate for $4.3 million.

The spacious six-bedroom, 6,700-square foot house was built in 2017.

The six-bedroom house in Encino is outfiitted with hardwood floors and custom marble. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Upscale details highlight the home, with hardwood flooring throughout and custom marble on the walls of the kitchen and the floor of the master bathroom. A winding staircase leads up to the master bedroom, where a private balcony overlooks the yard.

Large glass doors let light into the living room and lead out onto a back patio. A pool and spa sit adjacent to a large yard surrounded by shrubs.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Susan Roth of Teles Properties represented the buyer.

Known for his powerful voice, Valli, 83, scored 29 Top 40 hits with the Four Seasons and nine as a solo artist. His songs include “Sherry” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Jay-Z and Beyoncé land a $52.8-million mortgage for Bel-Air mansion

Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons drops $10.9 million on new Bel-Air home

Johnny Depp sells fourth of his five downtown L.A. penthouses

Staples Center architect sells his stylish digs in Calabasas