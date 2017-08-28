Singer Frankie Valli finds a new place to spend the four seasons

Frankie Valli can’t take his eyes off his new home. The Four Seasons frontman just purchased a modern Encino estate for $4.3 million.
The spacious six-bedroom, 6,700-square foot house was built in 2017.
Upscale details highlight the home, with hardwood flooring throughout and custom marble on the walls of the kitchen and the floor of the master bathroom. A winding staircase leads up to the master bedroom, where a private balcony overlooks the yard.
Large glass doors let light into the living room and lead out onto a back patio. A pool and spa sit adjacent to a large yard surrounded by shrubs.
Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Susan Roth of Teles Properties represented the buyer.
Known for his powerful voice, Valli, 83, scored 29 Top 40 hits with the Four Seasons and nine as a solo artist. His songs include “Sherry” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
Twitter: @jflem94
