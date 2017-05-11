L.A.'s Marciano art museum will debut May 25. But first: A sneak peek

Artist Jim Shaw has a cold. Curator Philipp Kaiser is jetlagged, having just flown in from Venice, Italy, the night before. And artist Sterling Ruby is a bit frazzled as he rushes into the lobby of the unfinished Marciano Art Foundation on this late spring morning.

A feisty wind blows through the freight entrance of this former Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, kicking up construction dust and rustling plastic tarps while buzz saws shriek in the background. A photographic mural of the artist Cindy Sherman dressed in ritualistic Masonic garb looms over the lobby, her piercing gaze seeming to suggest: Get it together, guys.

The new contemporary art museum from Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, set to open May 25, is still in the throes of building renovations, but the installation of inaugural exhibitions is well underway. As crates are pried open and the paintings, sculpture, photography and multimedia installations from the Marcianos’ collection are configured, the scene is a little chaotic — and charged with excitement.

“It’s like a dream,” says Maurice Marciano, leading The Times on an early tour of the space, four years in the making. From the mezzanine, he surveys the lobby below, which is encased in gleaming travertine stone and gold mosaic tiles. “Hopefully people will discover artists here that they’ve never seen before. That’s the idea.”

The Marciano Art Foundation adds to L.A.’s quickly expanding museum landscape. The Broad museum opened in late 2015 in downtown L.A., across the street from the Museum of Contemporary Art. The non-collecting Main Museum made a soft debut in downtown’s Old Bank District in October. The Santa Monica Museum of Art will reopen this fall as the newly renamed Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles in the downtown Arts District, where the relatively new Hauser & Wirth gallery shows museum-level ambition. Not far away in Exposition Park, George Lucas’ $1-billion Museum of Narrative Art is planning a 2021 premiere. And the Los Angeles County Museum of Art last month revealed its latest designs for a $600-million makeover, with groundbreaking scheduled for next year.

Like the Broad as well as the Hammer in Westwood, the Marciano Art Foundation will be free. It aims to distinguish itself with a collection of about 1,500 artworks, created in the 1990s or later, that juxtapose young and emerging artists with more established names.

On the day of the sneak peek, L.A. artist Alex Israel’s mural “Valet Parking” is being installed. Across four walls, it depicts leafy palms, giant cactuses, parking meters and other images from the streets of L.A. The piece showed at the Consortium, an art center in Dijon, France, in 2013, and Marciano bought it that year; now, however, the re-staging of the work is still a stretch of charcoal outlines, with loose artist’s sketches and open buckets of paint scattered on the floor as a scenic designer working with Israel adds color between the lines.

This sort of tumult is a theme, says Kaiser, who organized the inaugural exhibition. “Unpacking: The Marciano Collection” was inspired by a 1931 essay by German writer Walter Benjamin, “Unpacking My Library.” The piece explores the creativity unleashed in the messiness of unpacking, the chaos sparking new meaning among the objects. It’s a journey Kaiser embarked on when whittling the Marcianos’ collection down to about 120 works for viewing.

“The exhibition is threads that make sense, but it’s also loose and I’m not afraid of the loose,” says Kaiser, formerly senior curator at MOCA. “The title of the show, ‘Unpacking,’ is kind of nice because it’s conceptualizing randomness in a way.”

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Damian Ortega's "Building #4" Damian Ortega's "Building #4" (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Curator Philipp Kaiser in front of a tapestry by Goshka Macuga, titled "Of what is, that it is: of what is not, that is not 2." Curator Philipp Kaiser in front of a tapestry by Goshka Macuga, titled "Of what is, that it is: of what is not, that is not 2." (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kulapat Yantrasast, founder of the design firm wHY, preserved some original features of the 1961 Millard Sheets building, including exterior stone sculptures of pharaohs, saints and other historical figures as well as three of Sheets’ mosaics and one of his painted murals. The soaring ceilings and Masonic touches give the 110,000-square-foot space a temple-like feel. That’s appropriate, Marciano says, because more than anything, the Marciano Art Foundation is a house of worship, as he describes it, to the artists and to the last decade’s explosion of art production in Los Angeles.

Marciano says he feels a visceral connection to the art and artists here. There’s a relative youth and immediacy to the collection. While expanding it, Marciano visited artists’ studios to view works in progress, he says, while also serving on the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art, where he is board co-chair.

He purchased the foundation’s building for $8 million in 2013. Israel, a childhood friend of foundation deputy director Jamie G. Manné, suggested the location. The property is meant not only to showcase the collection but also to spark dialogue among the artists through exhibitions and events. Although Marciano declined to reveal the cost of building renovations, the value of the collection or the size of future acquisitions, commissioning site-specific works responding to the storied building will be central to the foundation’s mission.

The inaugural exhibition will feature several of these commissions. A sculpture garden in the entranceway will feature a 12-foot-high abstract piece made of found metal by New York artist Carol Bove, along with works by Thomas Houseago and Franz West. The foundation also will show Ryan Trecartin and Lizzie Fitch’s 49-minute, six-screen video, “Ledge,” which depicts the building prior to demolition and will be projected inside a sculptural tent.

The third floor of the foundation, more than any other area, highlights relationships between artists — connections that provided a map of sorts for Kaiser. Three bright galleries on one side showcase the more established artists in the collection. Abstract paintings by Christopher Wool and Albert Oehlen hang side by side. “They were good friends,” Marciano says. An adjacent gallery features paintings and sculptures by the late Mike Kelley and Ruby, who was Kelley’s student and teaching assistant.