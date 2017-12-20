The Broad announces on-sale date for tickets to its next special exhibition, a Jasper Johns survey

The American flag will take center stage at the museum at noon Jan. 1: That’s when the museum will release tickets to its next special exhibition, “Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth.’”

Organized in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the show will be the first U.S. survey of the artist’s work in more than 20 years. It will open at the Broad on Feb. 10 and will remain on view until May 13.

The museum will release all of the timed tickets at once on thebroad.org on Jan. 1. As with its recent Yayoi Kusama special exhibition, tickets — free for children 17 and younger — include general admission to the Broad’s third floor galleries.

The Broad said it would have some same-day, standby tickets available for purchase, though it wouldn’t say how many — nor would it say how many advance tickets it would be releasing Jan. 1. It did say that it would be offering free standby tickets on the first Thursday of each month, 4 to 7 p.m., throughout the run of the exhibition.

The Broad doesn’t expect advance tickets to go nearly as fast as they did for the Kusama show. The first 50,000 of those sold out in less than an hour. But it does expect “Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth,’” to be popular.

“We already know that there’s strong buzz for this show,” Broad Director Joanne Heyler said. “And it’ll only get stronger, as we get closer, as the exhibition approaches. It’s extremely rare to bring a full survey of this artist’s work — so rare that it hasn’t happened in over 50 years in Southern California.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for a local and national audience to see the work of one of the most important artists of the last century, especially as it’s very difficult to get so many significant works loaned in one show.”

“Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth,’” will present six decades of Johns’ work, including 120 paintings, prints, drawings and sculptures, with an eye toward illuminating “continuities and changes” in the artist’s oeuvre. Many of the works in the show haven’t been displayed in Los Angeles before.

The exhibition includes works from the Broad’s permanent collection — it owns 42 Johns pieces — as well as loans from museums and private collections internationally. Rather than present the works chronologically, the exhibition will juxtapose the artist’s early and late works together. Heyler and the Broad’s Ed Schad are host curators for the show in L.A.

“Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’” debuted at the Royal Academy in September. The Broad is the only U.S. venue.

