Essential Arts & Culture: 'Hamilton' hits Hollywood, Moore goes Broadway, Prager heads for the conductor stand

Heard of this little show called “Hamilton”? Oh, that’s just a little arts editor humor now that the most anticipated musical to hit Hollywood has rolled into town. I’m Craig Nakano, The Times’ culture editor, filling in for your usual newsletter host, Carolina A. Miranda, who will return next week. Until then, we have a behind-the-scenes look at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary bit of theater history, plus one or two things for you non-Hamiltonians too.

Can ‘Hamilton’ overcome the hype?

You’ve heard (or at least heard about) the audacious hip-hop musical about our Founding Fathers, the diversity of the cast, the critical acclaim. For fans who have waited months to see the show, expectations may be impossibly high — just like ticket prices. But in the end, Times theater critic Charles McNulty says, what matters is the work — and this work really matters.

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP "Hamilton" composer, lyricist, book writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, at curtain call on opening night on Broadway in 2015. "Hamilton" composer, lyricist, book writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, at curtain call on opening night on Broadway in 2015. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

First person: Oskar Eustis

As artistic director of the Public in New York, Oskar Eustis had a front-row seat to the evolution from song collection to theater juggernaut. The power of “Hamilton,” Eustis tells us, is its ability to unleash the patriotism that some audience members didn’t even know they had, to connect people to their country in a way they may never have felt before. “It allows progressives to unashamedly love America,” he writes. Don’t miss his first-person piece or the archives photos he shared.

For more “Ham” history, Times staff writer Deborah Vankin compiles an entertaining timeline with the 2009 video of Miranda at the Obama White House’s poetry jam, singing, “How does a bastard, orphan, son of a ...”

Public Theater Thomas Kail, left, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons during rehearsal. Thomas Kail, left, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons during rehearsal. (Public Theater)

The new faces of the ‘Ham fam’

Staff writer Jessica Gelt catches up with Aaron Burr (otherwise known as Joshua Henry) and Angelica Schuyler (the dynamic Emmy Raver-Lampman) and hears about the power of “Hamilton” to change lives — theirs and others’.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Joshua Henry Joshua Henry (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Henry is blown away by parents who bring children to the backstage door every night and point to the actor as the embodiment of the American dream. Raver-Lampman, whom many expect to be a breakout from the show, recounts her journey from background player to spotlight star.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Emmy Raver-Lampman Emmy Raver-Lampman (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Just how much bubble wrap did they need?

“Hamilton” hit the road with 14 trucks and 42 wardrobe gondolas manned by eight dressers, two pressers, a stitcher and full-time laundry person. (Did we mention the 513 lighting instruments, prop trunks and full-time physical therapist?) Join Deborah Vankin for a behind-the-scenes look of a tour on the move.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Inside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on the first move-in day. Inside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on the first move-in day. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

One for the mothers

Alex Lacamoire, music director of “Hamilton,” traces his life’s path back to — you guessed it — Mom. Writer Tim Greiving explains how Lacamoire’s mother fought to keep her hearing-impaired son from getting marginalized at school, and how he rose to become Lin-Manuel Miranda’s right-hand music man despite the hearing impairment. “All my life I’ve missed punchlines — where people just say that one joke and then the whole room starts laughing, and I have no idea what they said,” Lacamoire says. But who’s laughing now?

From Maria Lacamoire Alex Lacamoire before his Tony-winning days, pictured with his mom, Maria Lacamoire. Alex Lacamoire before his Tony-winning days, pictured with his mom, Maria Lacamoire. (From Maria Lacamoire)

In other ‘Hamilton’ news ...

Our No. 1 story online: Most people are still obsessed with how to get tickets, including the $10 ticket lottery that probably will break the Internet before cats (or “Cats”). Even the employee at Dunkin’ Donuts across the street from the Pantages has his tickets.

For those who have seen the show, what’s the hottest souvenir? The top sellers in the official “Hamilton” store in New York include a “young, scrappy & hungry” onesie that very well could inspire a fabulous adult Halloween costume in West Hollywood. Just sayin’.

If you’re not quite ready to move on, may we suggest: latimes.com/hamilton.

The original Broadway cast and creatives: Where are they now? Look for the answer in our "Hamilton" story gallery at latimes.com/hamilton. The original Broadway cast and creatives: Where are they now? Look for the answer in our "Hamilton" story gallery at latimes.com/hamilton.

Other arts newsmakers: Dennis Prager, conductor

Inviting a popular radio host who’s notorious for comments about gays, Muslims and liberals may seem like a savvy Santa Monica Symphony strategy for free publicity and higher tickets sales, but music critic Mark Swed asks: At what cost?

Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times Dennis Prager Dennis Prager (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Warhol’s HBO moment

Art critic Christopher Knight tunes into “Brillo Box (3¢ Off),” a short HBO documentary tracing the history of an Andy Warhol sculpture that was purchased in 1969 for $1,000 and eventually sold at auction for a record-breaking $3 million. In his review, Knight offers some compelling history and context you won’t hear in the movie.

HBO The Brillo Box sculpture, with a future documentary filmmaker lying on top. The Brillo Box sculpture, with a future documentary filmmaker lying on top. (HBO)

Michael Moore on Broadway

What happens when Michael Moore confronts the reality of a President Trump? The title says it all: “The Terms of My Surrender.” Critic Charles McNulty takes his seat at the Belasco in New York and finds “Surrender” to be less a piece of theater and more a support group for disheartened Democrats.