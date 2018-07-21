Essential Arts & Culture: An L.A. opera genius, a giant sing-along and the movie music man

In “Cry It Out,” playwright Molly Smith Metzler examines the relationship between two new working-class mothers who struggle to find balance in their lives and their ragged checking accounts. The experience of motherhood is shared by the cast of the play, which is now on view at the Atwater Village Theatre. “You have no idea what you’re getting into when you have a kid,” Metzler tells Jessica Gelt. “You have no idea it’s going to crack your life open, it’s gonna crack your identity open, it cracks your marriage open, it cracks your career open, and in my case it actually physically cracked me open.” Los Angeles Times