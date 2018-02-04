Essential Arts & Culture: Trouble at the MOCA gala, L.A.'s new stadium, Leonard Bernstein's theatrical mass

The Cleveland Indians this week announced that they would be retiring the Chief Wahoo mascot. All of this makes a new exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian quite timely: "Americans" looks at the historic events that led certain images of Indians to permeate popular culture — including as sports teams mascots. "Many Americans have no interaction with American Indians," says co-curator Paul Chaat Smith, "yet they do know these images and symbols really well and have emotional connections with them." Los Angeles Times