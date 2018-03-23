Essential Arts & Culture: Our spring arts preview, more silence from MOCA, a feminist 'Shrew'

Mark Swed has been putting in some serious time in the chair for Taylor Mac's epic, six-hour performances at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. "If you haven't already heard, 'A 24-Decade History of Popular Music' is ruthlessly punishing, infuriating, alarming, charming, impressive and obsessive like no other music theater," he writes. "It is also extraordinarily illuminating, if you are willing, without succumbing to silliness, to put up with it. Did I say it is infuriating? Wagner, to whom Mac has some resemblance in the grandiosity department, can be infuriating too. More important, like Wagner, Mac is a sorcerer." Los Angeles Times