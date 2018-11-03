Essential Arts & Culture: Art after the crash, a museum rises in Houston, an innovator of dance on video

An installation titled “MC9,” by video artist Charles Atlas captures the achievements of Merce Cunningham, the man Mark Swed describes as “the greatest dancer and choreographer of the second half of the 20th century.” The piece is on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Swed found it “riveting.” He writes: “I could only think that this is what it must have been like to be inside Cunningham’s head.” Los Angeles Times