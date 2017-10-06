Essential Arts & Culture: A censored mural returns, PST: LA/LA is humming, learning from Las Vegas

Another set of beguiling Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA exhibitions. How the Las Vegas killings attacked the idea of audience. And David Geffen’s big gift to LACMA. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s blazing culture stories:

A mural gets its day

In 1981, Los Angeles painter Barbara Carrasco created a 43-panel portable mural for downtown Los Angeles, but the piece, titled “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective,” was censored for the difficult historical topics it broached. Now, however, it’s on view at Union Station as part of the PST: LA/LA exhibition “¡Murales Rebeldes! L.A. Chicana/o Murals Under Siege.” Carrasco couldn’t be more pleased: “It’s about preserving our history, our real history,” she tells the Times’ Deborah Vankin. Los Angeles Times

Barbara Carrasco stands before her portable mural in 1983. (Jose Galvez / Los Angeles Times)

The Hammer’s startling ‘Radical Women’

It features 120 artists from the U.S. and 14 Latin American countries. Times art critic Christopher Knight says it’s “an exciting rush of work by scores of artists almost entirely unknown outside their home countries.” The Hammer Museum’s PST: LA/LA show “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985” is a “sweeping overview” of work by avant-garde women artists who were in some way employing the body as subject and canvas. And, Knight writes, it is “a fascinating cross-section of a tumultuous time and expansive place.” Los Angeles Times

Patssi Valdez, "Portrait of Patssi," 1975, in "Radical Women" at the Hammer. (Hammer Museum)

A Brazilian artist gets her due

And because you can’t have too much PST: LA/LA, I have a profile of Anna Maria Maiolino, who currently has her first U.S. retrospective on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The artist, whose work frequently explores issues of repression and yearning, talks about what it means to be an artist and a woman. “Women [in Brazil] have always been prohibited from speaking in the first person. A woman is never the universal. When I put the word ‘eu’ [or ‘I’ on a piece] … it was a determination.” Los Angeles Times

Anna Maria Maiolino stands before unfired clay objects that are part of her MOCA retrospective. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Plus: Critic Jason Farago’s says Maiolino’s work provides “lasting kinds of nourishment.” New York Times

An attack on art is an attack on democracy

After the massacre in Las Vegas, Times theater critic Charles McNulty looks at what it means to have a gunman open fire on an audience at a concert. “What some might dismiss as mere recreation is actually what builds a common reality,” he writes. “Art — high, low and smack in the middle — extends our social identities.” And it’s an attack on the 1st Amendment, which guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Los Angeles Times

Concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas carry an injured person. (David Becker / Getty Images)

Geffen’s generous gift

Entertainment mogul David Geffen has injected rocket fuel into the rebuilding plans for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art with a donation of $150 million — a donation that makes history as the largest gift on record toward the construction of an American museum. Los Angeles Times

A rendering of Peter Zumthor's design for LACMA. (Atelier Peter Zumthor)

Now the other lingering question, critic William Poundstone says, is where Geffen’s stellar Modern art collection might end up. The founder of DreamWorks SKG has also given mad money to New York City’s Museum of Modern Art. Los Angeles County Museum on Fire

Ai Weiwei, film director

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei is now getting his due as a documentary director. “Human Flow,” which lands at the Laemmle Royal in L.A. on Oct. 20, is the result of the artist’s visits to more than 40 refugee camps in 23 countries and it captures the struggles of those fleeing violence and war. “I want people to be emotionally involved,” Ai tells Deborah Vankin. “We have a responsibility to act.” Los Angeles Times

Ai Weiwei with Muhammed Hassan from Iraq, taken on Lesvos Island in Greece, from the documentary "Human Flow." (Amazon Studios)

A daring Hamlet

Charles McNulty recently popped up to San Francisco to catch John Douglas Thompson take on the difficult role of Hamlet at the American Conservatory Theater. Writes McNulty: “Thompson shatteringly portrays the melancholy Dane in a boyishly affectionate performance that heightens the plight of a character forced by treacherous circumstances to relinquish his youthful ideals.” Los Angeles Times

Polonius (Dan Hiatt, left) and Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson) in the American Conservatory Theater's "Hamlet." (Kevin Berne)

Plus, McNulty reports on the Deaf West/Pasadena Playhouse production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” — an oft-produced play whose innovations are highlighted by this democratic, multicultural production. Los Angeles Times