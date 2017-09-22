Essential Arts & Culture: Chicago architecture biennial, 'The Red Shoes' hits L.A. and more PST: LA/LA

An architecture biennial looks to history. A pair of red shoes are set to dance at the Ahmanson. And getting a closer look at some of the shows (including music!) that are part of Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles / Latin America. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s essential culture news:

Architecture plays itself

The second iteration of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, organized by L.A. architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, opened last weekend. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne reports that this is a biennial that turns turns its gaze to the profession’s own history, in “an elegantly and densely layered exhibition” — though one that seems to be at a remove from the current national mood. Los Angeles Times

Tom Harris A highlight of the Chicago Architecture Biennial features works by Thomas Demand, Helene Binet and Caruso St. John Architects. A highlight of the Chicago Architecture Biennial features works by Thomas Demand, Helene Binet and Caruso St. John Architects. (Tom Harris)

Hawthorne sat down for a conversation with curators Johnston and Lee. The show, says Lee, is a reaction to the “complete fascination with newness — new for new’s sake.” Los Angeles Times

Eric Staudenmaier / Chicago Architecture Biennial Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, artistic directors of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, artistic directors of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. (Eric Staudenmaier / Chicago Architecture Biennial)

Art and natural disaster

Arts communities all over the Americas are reeling from natural disaster.

Mexico City’s museums appear to be emerging largely unscathed in the wake of the powerful 7.1 earthquake that had left at least 274 people dead as of Friday. ARTnews

Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press A rescuer listens for signs of life in a building felled by the earthquake in Mexico City. A rescuer listens for signs of life in a building felled by the earthquake in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

How t​​​​he architectural center La Casa del Arquitecto in Mexico City became a headquarters for architects and engineers aiding quake rescue efforts. Citylab

In Chicago, Puerto Rican and Mexican cultural groups have come together to create relief funds for Mexico and Puerto Rico (hit by the devastating Hurricane Maria). Chicago Sun-Times

Florida sizes up damage — physical and financial — to its theaters in the wake of Hurricane Irma. American Theatre

‘The Red Shoes’ in L.A.

Choreographer Matthew Bourne’s company New Adventures is known for dance theater adaptations of works such as “Lord of the Flies” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Now he’s bringing his award-winning production of “The Red Shoes” (inspired by the 1948 film) to the Ahmanson Theatre. “It’s an expression of what art can do,” he tells The Times’ Jessica Gelt. “It’s about dying for art.” Los Angeles Times

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Choreographer Matthew Bourne photographed at the Ahmanson Theatre, where "The Red Shoes" is having its U.S. premiere. Choreographer Matthew Bourne photographed at the Ahmanson Theatre, where "The Red Shoes" is having its U.S. premiere. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Contributing reviewer Lewis Segal reports that the show’s highlights include the ways in which Bourne “acutely” reveals character and social class. But some of the key narrative components “don’t always match the high achievement of the dances.” Los Angeles Times

All PST, all the time

The PST: LA/LA series of Latin American exhibitions is in full throttle. Here’s what we’ve been looking at:

Times art critic Christopher Knight reports that the exhibition devoted to the work of 20th century artist Martín Ramírez at the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles may rank “among the most significant shows” in the series. Ramírez was a Mexican migrant who spent much of his life in California state mental hospitals and created curious, pattern-filled drawings of trains and caballeros. “The artist’s presentation of conceptual mysteries through rigorous formal clarity is seductive,” writes Knight. Los Angeles Times

ICA LA A detail from "Untitled (Pattern and Caballero)," 1952, by Martín Ramírez. A detail from "Untitled (Pattern and Caballero)," 1952, by Martín Ramírez. (ICA LA)

In Orange County, The Times’ Deborah Vankin reports on the life and legacy of late muralist Emigdio Vasquez, which serves as a point of inspiration for a group exhibition at Chapman University. Vasquez’s son, Emigdio “Higgy” Vasquez, who has helped restore key pieces of his father’s work, will paint a new mural at Chapman as part of the show. Los Angeles Times

Gina Ferazzi Emigdio Vasquez's “El Proletariado de Aztlán” (The Proletariat of Aztlán), fully restored. Emigdio Vasquez's “El Proletariado de Aztlán” (The Proletariat of Aztlán), fully restored. (Gina Ferazzi)

Vankin also has a look at a striking mural installation by the Oaxacan artist collective Tlacolulokos at the Los Angeles Public Library. “‘Visualizing Language: Oaxaca in L.A.,’” she writes, “provides an alternate perspective on California history that gives voice not only to the Zapotec community but to all indigenous communities.” Los Angeles Times