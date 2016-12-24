Essential Arts & Culture: A Shakespearean year, a wondrous 'El Niño' and dogs, dogs, dogs!

It’s the holidays! A good time for a bit of Shakespeare, some “Amelie” and John Adams’ “El Niño.” I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s most intriguing (and furriest) cultural stories:

Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays from the Essential Arts & Culture dogs, Henry and Bonnie. (Christina House / For The Times)

The official art dogs of The Times wish you peace and love and liver treats! They are: Henry Knight, an Australian Terrier who loves long walks in the park, as well as Australian aboriginal art (especially bark painting), and serves as research assistant to Times art critic Christopher Knight; and my canine chaperone Bonnie Miranda, an American Staffordshire Terrier who adores nude sunbathing and the Viennese Actionists (all that meat!). For the record: No dogs were harmed in the making of these photos. Though I can’t say the same for The Times’ photo studio …

A Shakespearean year

Sheila Atim, left, and Jade Anouka in "Henry IV," part of the "Shakespeare Trilogy" in London. Helen Maybanks Sheila Atim, left, and Jade Anouka in "Henry IV," part of the "Shakespeare Trilogy" in London. Sheila Atim, left, and Jade Anouka in "Henry IV," part of the "Shakespeare Trilogy" in London. (Helen Maybanks)

A year that saw all manner of political melodrama couldn’t be a more perfect one in which to consider the plays of William Shakespeare, with their power grabs and scheming. It also happened to be the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death. Times theater critic Charles McNulty rounds up the year’s “rich banquet of productions” — from a mesmerizing staging in Dutch by Ivo van Hove to Phyllida Lloyd’s “Shakespeare Trilogy,” which set several of the playwright’s works in a contemporary women’s prison. Los Angeles Times

Phillipa Soo and the cast of "Amélie, a New Musical." Mariah Tauger / For The Times Phillipa Soo and the cast of "Amélie, a New Musical." Phillipa Soo and the cast of "Amélie, a New Musical." (Mariah Tauger / For The Times)

On a lighter dramatic note, McNulty also checked out the production of “Amélie, A New Musical” at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Starring Phillipa Soo, who appeared in “Hamilton” on Broadway, this quirky show, writes McNulty, “is the perfect holiday bauble.” It’s on view through Jan. 15. Los Angeles Times

Holiday productions

A scene from "The King and I" featuring one of Michael Yeargan's remarkable sets. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times A scene from "The King and I" featuring one of Michael Yeargan's remarkable sets. A scene from "The King and I" featuring one of Michael Yeargan's remarkable sets. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

And since we’re on the subject of holiday entertainment, there are a number of new productions that make for good family outings:

— At the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, there is “Elf the Musical,” inspired by the Will Ferrell movie about an elf named Buddy who goes to New York City in search of his father. Los Angeles Times

— The humor-inclined Troubadour Theater Company pays tribute to David Bowie in “Little Drummer Bowie” at the Falcon Theatre in Burbank. Los Angeles Times

— And “The King and I” is on view at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. The sumptuous musical about the life of a Western teacher in a Siamese court features a “blissful” cast and “eye-popping” sets, according to reviewer F. Kathleen Foley. Los Angeles Times

A revelatory Nativity oratorio

Davóne Tines sings as Grant Gershon conducts at a performance of John Adams' "El Niño." Michael Owen Baker / For The Times Davóne Tines sings as Grant Gershon conducts at a performance of John Adams' "El Niño." Davóne Tines sings as Grant Gershon conducts at a performance of John Adams' "El Niño." (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

A pair of back-to-back performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall paired Handel’s “Messiah” with a work it helped inspire: American composer John Adams’ Nativity opera “El Niño,” which first premiered in 2000. Classical music critic Mark Swed reports that “Messiah” was “smoothly radiant and elegant” but “lacked any element of surprise,” while “El Niño” featured a “rhythmic energy” and “exact lilt of difficult syncopations” that made it feel vital. Los Angeles Times

Rick Owens furniture, sort of

Michèle Lamy, the driving force behind MOCA's new exhibition "Rick Owens: Furniture." Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Michèle Lamy, the driving force behind MOCA's new exhibition "Rick Owens: Furniture." Michèle Lamy, the driving force behind MOCA's new exhibition "Rick Owens: Furniture." (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A new exhibition of furniture by avant-garde fashion designer Rick Owens at MOCA’s Pacific Design Center exhibition space is really the work of his wife and partner, Michèle Lamy. The name of the exhibition, in fashion industry style, is attributed to the house, which bears Owens’ name — but the creative force behind the ox-bone benches and a 9-foot totem wrapped in camel hair is Lamy. Owens didn’t even appear at the show’s opening. “I don’t want to get in her way,” he told Times reporter Deborah Vankin. “This is really a moment for Michèle.” Los Angeles Times

Vankin also writes about the word that the arts simply couldn’t get enough of this year: immersive. Los Angeles Times