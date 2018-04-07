Essential Arts & Culture: Opera and the black experience, 'Shrew' and TV's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Julia Bullock, the young African American opera singer being hailed as a rising star — even though, as Times classical music critic Mark Swed points out, she's surpassed that designation — recently performed at Santa Barbara's Hahn Hall. Swed uses the concert's success as an opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced by black opera singers over the past century, along with their myriad contributions to the form. He not only discusses the work of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price, he attends the most recent performance of Kathleen Battle at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Cal State Northridge. Battle, whose "high notes and agility are well intact," Swed writes, "became a star in the 1980s as a spectacular coloratura soprano" but was fired by the Met in 1994. "What was most moving … was Battle as a battle-scarred singer." Meanwhile, Swed says, Bullock "made, to a degree that I think is new in classical music, the black experience a universal one." Los Angeles Times