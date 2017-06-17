Essential Arts & Culture: About Julius Caesar, the Ojai Music Festival, inequity and tower design

Politics and Shakespeare. The sounds of Ojai. How design and inequity played out in a London fire. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s top culture stories:

So vile a thing?

Joan Marcus / Associated Press Gregg Henry, center left, portrays a Trump-like Julius Caesar in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius Caesar." Gregg Henry, center left, portrays a Trump-like Julius Caesar in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius Caesar." (Joan Marcus / Associated Press)

The New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” with a Donald Trump-like Caesar being assassinated ignited a media firestorm this week. Delta and Bank of America withdrew their support. The National Endowment for the Arts quickly issued a statement they didn’t fund the work. And Twitter, as Twitter is wont to do, went full Chicken Little. Los Angeles Times

Director Oskar Eustis says the staging is “an anxiety nightmare parable about our current state, and that’s why it looks the way it looks.” New York Times

Writer Rebecca Mead defends the work, saying it “does not celebrate the manner of Caesar’s death but rather warns against it.” New Yorker

But perhaps the most pointed response comes from Ron Janoff, of the New York Classical Club, who says that Trump is less Caesar and more Oedipus. Never mess with a classicist. New York Times

Portrait of the caesar as a young man

Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times Shadow puppets of Caesar, left, and King Nicomedes share an intimate moment in the Lou Harrison opera "Young Caesar," with its message about enjoying life rather than making war. Shadow puppets of Caesar, left, and King Nicomedes share an intimate moment in the Lou Harrison opera "Young Caesar," with its message about enjoying life rather than making war. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Since too much Caesar is never enough, Times contributor John Rockwell takes a look at the history of Lou Harrison’s opera “Young Caesar,” performed this week at Disney Hall. The opera was a boundary breaker, he writes, “complete with a love affair between the teenage Julius Caesar, as an emissary from Rome, and Nicomedes, the king of distant Bithynia … It even had a gay orgy, depicted with puppets.” Los Angeles Times

Times classical music critic Mark Swed reviews the production, directed Yuval Sharon. He writes: “Sharon, in conjunction with his opera company, the Industry, mounted a fanciful, visually stunning, endearingly mercurial, marginally risqué, momentarily over-the-top and ultimately touching production.” Los Angeles Times

Ojai outing

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Vijay Iyer on Rhodes electric piano at the 2017 Ojai Music Festival's opening night. Vijay Iyer on Rhodes electric piano at the 2017 Ojai Music Festival's opening night. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Pianist Vijay Iyer, who is curating this year’s Ojai Music Festival, has given the classical music fest a jazzier sound. But Times jazz critic Chris Barton says it’s best to resist the temptation to sum it up as “Ojai goes jazz.” “His music and the festival at large was much harder to pin down and gratefully struck a considerable blow against the genre labels that Iyer and so many artists before him have vigorously resisted,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

Mark Swed concurs — writing that “codification only gets in the way.” He adds: “Iyer could be heard in dialogue not only with jazz or Indian musicians but also with Mozart and Stravinsky.” Los Angeles Times

In a separate review, Swed looks at Iyer’s kick-off performance. Los Angeles Times

Essential Tonys wrap-up

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Producer Stacey Mindich, at the mike, and the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the conclusion of the 2017 Tony Awards. Producer Stacey Mindich, at the mike, and the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the conclusion of the 2017 Tony Awards. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Times theater critic Charles McNulty says this year’s Tony Awards spread the love around. “In a ceremony that was defiantly clubbish,” he writes, “the Tonys accepted the reality of a post-‘Hamilton’ hangover and took pride in a Broadway year in which fine work was accomplished even if not many people watching across the country could tell you much about what was being feted.”

Still, some winners were bigger than others, with “Dear Evan Hansen” receiving the trophy for best musical, while the show’s star, L.A. native Ben Platt, won for lead actor. Los Angeles Times

The Times’ Steven Zeitchik also reported on the show, which included an orchestra that tried to play off Bette Midler. (“Shut that crap off,” was her response.) Los Angeles Times

And the Times’ Daryl H. Miller looks at the short but distinguished career of the 23-year-old Platt, who attended Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City. Los Angeles Times

At the theater

Kevin Parry / The Wallis Neal Bledsoe, right, and Augustus Prew, portray men who've just met in 1958 London in "The Pride." Neal Bledsoe, right, and Augustus Prew, portray men who've just met in 1958 London in "The Pride." (Kevin Parry / The Wallis)

This week, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts opened Alexi Kaye’s “The Pride,” a drama about a complex love triangle that bounces back and forth between 1958 and 2008. The Times’ Deborah Vankin sat down with actor Neal Bledsoe to talk about acting, the play’s political context and his favorite L.A. haunts. Los Angeles Times

In his review, Times’ Daryl H. Miller reports that “The Pride” can be “heavy-handed,” but there are some fine performances, not to mention the play’s overall exhortation “to live authentically and never let anyone cause you to regress.” Los Angeles Times