Essential Arts: A wild procession, a female 'Tempest' and music's new sounds of protest

Anne Tomlinson, artistic director of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, is stepping down after 22 years. During her time there, she has steered the chorus from an outfit of 100 participants to today’s world-renowned organization, which has 450 students in six ensembles. “I have been able to block out that ‘last time’ voice,” she tells Jessica Gelt of bringing her career there to a close. “Let’s sing and present a concert to the best of our abilities, and after that, I might shed a tear or two.” Los Angeles Times