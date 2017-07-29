Esssential Arts & Culture: An operatic Steve Jobs, a museum of O.J. ephemera, Dudamel and Venezuela's crisis

An opera tackles the life (and ego) of Apple’s founder. O.J. Simpson gets a pop-up museum. And the crisis in Venezuela hits home. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your essential culture roundup:

A ‘winning’ Steve Jobs opera

Times classical music critic Mark Swed caught a performance of Mason Bates’ “The (R)revolution of Steve Jobs,” the opera inspired by the life of Apple’s founder, at the Santa Fe Opera. “It is true to Jobs in being slick,” writes Swed. “It is true to old-fashioned opera in being sentimental. It is true to Apple in Bates’ applying technology, combining electronica and frisky orchestral music and lyrical vocal lines, in as friendly a way as possible.” Los Angeles Times

Ken Howard / Santa Fe Opera Edward Parks as Steve Jobs in Santa Fe Opera's world premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs." Edward Parks as Steve Jobs in Santa Fe Opera's world premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs." (Ken Howard / Santa Fe Opera)

Swed also tuned into the new “symphonic version” of “Sondheim on Sondheim” at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (which he describes as a coup de théâtre). The performance, Swed writes, took an intimately scaled show and made it “larger than life.” Los Angeles Times

Music in a time of turmoil

Mark Swed also speaks with L.A. Phil musical director Gustavo Dudamel about a pair of editorials he wrote about the situation in his native Venezuela — one in Spanish for Spain’s El Pais and another in English for the New York Times. “We have arrived at a point where you have to say something,” says Dudamel. Los Angeles Times

Mark Swed / Los Angeles Times Gustavo Dudamel at a showcase performance of El Sistema students in Caracas. Gustavo Dudamel at a showcase performance of El Sistema students in Caracas. (Mark Swed / Los Angeles Times)

Plus, Swed attends a performance of the Take a Stand symposium, a gathering of educators around the country involved in music training programs such as the Youth Los Angeles Orchestra, and looks at how the youth on stage may shake up the classical music of the future. Los Angeles Times

Sensational music, shaky story

“Born for This,” now on view at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, tells the story of the rise of the brother and sister gospel dynamos BeBe and CeCe Winans, who rose to fame on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s Praise the Lord television network. The musical’s singing, writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, is “divinely inspired.” But, unfortunately, “the storytelling sticks to the surface.” Los Angeles Times

Ben Gibbs Juan Winans with Kiandra Richardson, center, and Deborah Joy Winans in "Born for This." Juan Winans with Kiandra Richardson, center, and Deborah Joy Winans in "Born for This." (Ben Gibbs)

Museum of O.J.

If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit. Or turn it into a gallery show, reports The Times’ Deborah Vankin. The Chinatown gallery Coagula Curatorial is planning a five-day pop-up exhibition at the end of August that will explore the fan culture that surrounds the O.J. Simpson murder trial. This will include 300 artifacts, including art inspired by the case and replicas of his old football jerseys. Los Angeles Times

Vince Bucci / AFP / Getty Images O.J. Simpson on trial for murder in 1995. His case has inspired vernacular art production. O.J. Simpson on trial for murder in 1995. His case has inspired vernacular art production. (Vince Bucci / AFP / Getty Images)

Santa Monica’s grand bargain

Since 1960, the population of Santa Monica has grown by 8%. In that same time, L.A. County’s population has grown by 60%. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at the question of housing in one of L.A.’s most coveted enclaves. “Santa Monica,” he writes, “has done a very good job insulating itself from growth while reaping the benefits of economic development across the region as a whole.” Hawthorne speaks with Santa Monica city manager Rick Cole about how new planning regulations for downtown may finally make it easier to build desperately needed housing. Los Angeles Times

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times The Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows located on Ocean Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. The Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows located on Ocean Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Powerful photos and tokens of power

In the ’70s and ’80s, British photographer Chris Killip recorded life in the dying industrial towns of northern England. “They are at the tough end of things, the people in my photographs,” he tells me. “It’s about the struggle for work, being out of work, fighting for work.” The Getty Museum has brought together a poignant exhibition of those images. I speak with Killip about the stories behind them. Los Angeles Times

Chris Killip A detail from "Simon Being Taken Out to Sea for the First Time Since His Father Drowned, Skinningrove," 1983, by Chris Killip. A detail from "Simon Being Taken Out to Sea for the First Time Since His Father Drowned, Skinningrove," 1983, by Chris Killip. (Chris Killip)

And because I’m on a photography bender, I spoke with the legendary Graciela Iturbide at her home in Mexico City. The artist, known for capturing the myriad layers of Mexican culture in her work, will figure in two Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles / Latin America exhibitions this fall. We talk photography, Frida Kahlo and the cholos of L.A.’s Eastside. Los Angeles Times