Essential Arts & Culture: What L.A. loses if we lose the NEA; starchitecture in Hamburg; Kerry James Marshall at MOCA

Yonn Doung rehearses for Cornerstone Theatre's "Crossings, Journeys of Catholic Immigrants" in 2002 — a group that survives, in part, from NEA grants. (Los Angeles Times)

A deeper look at what cutting the National Endowment for the Arts means to U.S. culture. The exhilarating paintings of Kerry James Marshall. And the latest building by Herzog & de Meuron. I'm Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week's most essential arts stories (and parody video): Trump and the NEA Trump and the NEA Times theater critic Charles McNulty looks at President Trump's proposed NEA cuts through the lens of plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov and Pinter (the last is known for penning a character in "The Homecoming" with a penchant for confabulation) — and makes a case for why culture is essential. "Literature, theater, music and the visual arts promote contemplation," writes McNulty. "They invite individuals to ask questions, consider alternative views and second-guess what they've been brainwashed into believing." Los Angeles Times Times music critic Mark Swed also weighs in. He notes that the U.S. spends a pittance on culture in comparison with nations such as France, Germany and Russia. But in wanting to eliminate funding, Trump may be poking a hornet’s nest. “No one can stir up revolutionary furor like artists and educators,” he writes. “Trump is old enough to remember how effective culture and colleges were in turning America against the Vietnam War and ultimately bringing down a president.” Los Angeles Times Lula Washington Dance Theatre Los Angeles Times Lula Washington Dance Theatre performs on the steps of Disney Hall in 2015. The group has received numerous NEA grants over the course of its existence. (Los Angeles Times) Lula Washington Dance Theatre performs on the steps of Disney Hall in 2015. The group has received numerous NEA grants over the course of its existence. (Los Angeles Times) (Los Angeles Times) The Times is producing a series of reports that look at what SoCal’s cultural landscape would look like without NEA funding. (Barren.) Writer Jessica Gelt has written pieces on how federal arts funding has been vital to the success of organizations such as the Lula Washington Dance Theatre and the Cornerstone Theatre Company, the latter of which stages works directly tied to the lives of L.A.’s inhabitants. Los Angeles Times And because too much NEA is never enough: Podcaster Tyler Green has devoted this week’s show to the subject — and Times art critic Christopher Knight makes an appearance. Modern Art Notes Critic Charles Desmarais looks at how slashing the agency could kill U.S. museums on the insurance front. San Francisco Chronicle The former GOP governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, offers a conservative plea for keeping the agency funded, while incoming CalArts president Ravi Rajan argues that killing the arts hurts rich and poor alike. Washington Post, Newsweek And because I love to make lists, I made a list of all the things the NEA’s $148-million budget could buy. In terms of infrastructure, not much. But it does you get you a whole lotta taco bowls. Los Angeles Times Must-see: Mansplainer vs. ‘lady’ writers Kate Valk as Jill Johnston in the Wooster Group's "The Town Hall Affair" at REDCAT. (Paula Court) Kate Valk as Jill Johnston in the Wooster Group's "The Town Hall Affair" at REDCAT. (Paula Court) In 1971, the muy macho Norman Mailer moderated and parried with a panel of feminist thinkers that included Germaine Greer, Jill Johnston and literary critic Diana Trilling. That riotous gender face-off is now the basis of the Wooster Group’s latest play, “The Town Hall Affair,” on view at REDCAT. “By presenting the arguments as a shifting kaleidoscope, the Wooster Group keeps us from identifying with one point of view,” writes Charles McNulty. “The historical lens that’s playfully imposed throws into relief the unresolved nature of these still boisterous conflicts.” Los Angeles Times Black and white Kerry James Marshall MOCA A detail from Kerry James Marshall's "Many Mansions," 1994, on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art. (MOCA) A detail from Kerry James Marshall's "Many Mansions," 1994, on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art. (MOCA) (MOCA) Over the course of his career, painter Kerry James Marshall (who, for a key period in his life, lived in Los Angeles) has introduced the black figure and themes of blackness into a body of work that highlights the dearth of black subjects on museum walls. His retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles, writes Christopher Knight, is “exhilarating.” The show, he adds, “is the first time in a long time that MOCA’s exhibition program has felt essential.” Los Angeles Times Steven Hull Meliksetian Briggs A detail from Steven Hull's "If Jesus Gives Us Everything We Want, We'll Love Him," 2017 at Meliksetian Briggs. (Meliksetian Briggs) A detail from Steven Hull's "If Jesus Gives Us Everything We Want, We'll Love Him," 2017 at Meliksetian Briggs. (Meliksetian Briggs) (Meliksetian Briggs)