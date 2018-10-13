Essential Arts & Culture: An opera inspired by Ghandi, Banksy's auction house prank

The week’s big arts story has been the photogenic, sort-of destruction of a Banksy painting at auction. When the hammer went down on his 2006 work “Girl With Balloon” at Sotheby’s, a mechanism in the frame shredded the work. When The Times’ August Brown reached out to Banksy’s representative for comment, he was offered a quote by Picasso: “The urge to destroy is also a creative urge.” Los Angeles Times