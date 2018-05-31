The women at the helm of 2018's Venice Architecture Biennale and the unexpected generosity of design

Since its 1980 launch, the Architecture Biennale had been helmed almost exclusively by men before Farrell and McNamara. The only exception was the 2010 show, when Japanese architect Kazuyo Sejima, co-founder of SANAA and co-winner of the 2010 Pritzker Prize, was chosen to curate. Farrell and McNamara’s appointment came early last year, before allegations against Harvey Weinstein heated up the #MeToo movement, but the issues of representation in architecture have been long simmering. Those issues erupted in a protest at the Giardini the day before the biennale’s public opening, less than two weeks after 82 women in film from around the world marched up the stairs of the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to push for more representation (only 82 of 1,645 films directed by women have been chosen to compete for the festival’s top prize since 1946).