Envelope Live 2018: 'Better Call Saul' and more

Maggie Gyllenhaal. Bob Odenkirk. Connie Britton. Once again, The Envelope is bringing readers, Hollywood guild members and Oscar voters together with the biggest stars to discuss the most buzzed-about projects. Whether it’s screenings and discussions for titles such as “Better Call Saul” and “Private Life” or live panels featuring talent from “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” and more, The Envelope Live is your ticket to get up close and personal with the people, movies and TV shows going for the gold. Keep this page bookmarked throughout awards season to see the latest highlights from every single event and check out our events page to find out what’s coming up next.
"Better Call Saul"
On Nov. 5, star Bob Odenkirk and executive producers Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz gathered at the Montalbán in Hollywood for a screening of the Season 4 finale. The screening was followed by a candid conversation about the episode’s big ending, the legacy of sister series “Breaking Bad,” how much longer “Saul” will run, and another potential character demise on the horizon. Read our full report and watch the video playlist below for more highlights.
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.