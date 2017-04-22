Did You Hear ...? Bill O'Reilly gets fired, Coachella kicks off and more from the week in entertainment

L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang and film writer Jen Yamato talk fast and furiously about what works and what doesn't in'Fate of the Furious' and the idea of family in the record-breaking franchise. (Warning: spoiler revealed halfway into video.)

Lady Gaga kept it low-key as a Coachella headliner. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

A cable-news star crashed to Earth, a music festival flourished, a tent-pole franchise delivered the goods, new music went back into a vault unheard, and two princes and a pop star got real about mental illness. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

In an unexpectedly candid Telegraph podcast about mental health, royal rebel Prince Harry went into detail Sunday about being emotionally messed up for nearly 20 years after the 1997 death of his mom, Princess Diana. Then Prince William got on FaceTime with Lady Gaga to discuss her struggles with mental illness. It’s all part of Heads Together, a royal effort to get people talking openly about mental-health issues.

Serena Williams announced she's pregnant.

Domestic Goods — and Bads: Serena Williams is pregnant, expecting a child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. ... La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have separated nearly seven years after getting married.

Trumped: Bruce Springsteen lent his voice to a new song protesting President Trump's immigration policies and so-called alternative facts, written by buddy Joe Grushecky and recorded with the Houserockers.

R.I.P.: Bruce Langhorne, the folk musician who inspired Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," died at 78.... Sylvia Moy, a Motown songwriter who wrote hits for Stevie Wonder, died at 78. ... Clifton James, the swaggering Southern sheriff in two James Bond movies, died at 96. ... Allan Holdsworth, an electric-guitar innovator, died at 70.

