'Better Call Saul' cast discusses the new season and the loss of Chuck at Comic-Con

With Season 4 of “Better Call Saul” on its way to AMC in August, the timeline of the show is slowly beginning to merge with its source material, “Breaking Bad.”
During a San Diego Comic-Con that has proved to be a busy one for the show and its extended family (“Breaking Bad” was also on hand at Hall H to celebrate its 10th anniversary), the cast of “Better Call Saul” stopped by the L.A. Times studio.
After playfully questioning whether creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are being honest about their claims both series hadn’t been planned all along, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando chatted a bit about what’s ahead for Jimmy and Kim in the new season, whether we’ve seen the last of Michael McKean’s Chuck, and the ripple effect from his character’s death.