Advertisement
Television

Giancarlo Esposito thought, at his lowest, about how his own murder might benefit his kids

Giancarlo Esposito tugging at the lapels of a black-and-white blazer, wearing a black hat and dark glasses in front of trees
Giancarlo Esposito says that at the lowest point of his career, he considered plotting his own death — for the insurance payout. Fortunately, he decided against it.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Share

Giancarlo Esposito knows — people think everyone who is on TV or in the movies is rich, and will always stay that way. But it’s not always so, by a long shot. In fact, the “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” villain’s imagination went pretty darn dark when his own times were tough.

It was a while back, before those two Vince Gilligan series cemented him as a famous face, and there wasn’t much money coming in, he said on a recent episode of the “Jim and Sam Show” podcast with comic Jim Norton and radio and WWE personality Sam Roberts.

Santa Monica, CA - March 13: Actor Giancarlo Esposito, who stars in AMC's new crime drama, "Parish," poses for a portrait at a water garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, CA. In the show, Esposito plays Gracian "Gray" Parish, who, after the murder of his son, takes a job as a driver for a shady criminal syndicate, which leads to him evading gunfire and disposing of dead bodies. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Giancarlo Esposito knows how to play the villain. In ‘Parish,’ he steps into the antihero role

Giancarlo Esposito became renowned for his supporting roles, most notably in “Breaking Bad.” Now he’s the star of “Parish,” a passion project that is personal to him.

March 31, 2024

He had to file for bankruptcy. The then-married father of four said he started thinking about the circumstances under which his insurance policy might pay out to his family. Would suicide work? Well, that gets complicated, said his wife, whose father was in the insurance biz — hence the ample policy Esposito had at the time. So skip that.

Advertisement

“I just started scheming — if I got someone to knock me off, death through misadventure,” the 65-year-old said, his family might get the money. “I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life.”

Esposito, who got a divorce in 2015, said that way-back time was really hard for him. “I literally thought of self-annihilation so that they could survive. That’s how low I was.”

The light at the end of the tunnel, he said, was “Breaking Bad,” which came his way after he had a few small jobs under his belt. He did a guest spot on the show, then another, and then turned down a contract that would have held his availability just in case they wanted Gustavo Fring to return. He turned it down, because things were looking up and he didn’t want to be too tied down.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. -- JULY 25, 2019 -- Emmy nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito, from AMCÕs ÒBetter Call Saul,Ó photographed in the Los Angeles Times photo studio, in El Segundo, Calif. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

If you ask ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Giancarlo Esposito for a selfie, be prepared to take two

Giancarlo Esposito talks about returning to the Emmys, seven years after his first nomination for “Breaking Bad,” in a video interview at the Los Angeles Times.

Aug. 8, 2019

It should go without saying, Fring ultimately did return, with Esposito’s coldblooded characterization earning him the love of “Breaking Bad” fans and later the viewers of “Better Call Saul,” who appreciated the finer points of a very bad dude.

But, the actor said, “Once you play a quintessential bad guy, who then becomes iconic, then people want or expect that. And I like to switch it up with every role I play, so I look to find nuance in a new character.”

Esposito can be seen currently on the AMC series “Parish,” where he plays Gracián ‘Gray’ Parish, a former getaway driver turned family man. Good guy or bad guy? That’s for viewers to decide.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement