Essential Arts & Culture: The Tonys' fear of the new and TV's take on Boyle Heights' art fight

Last weekend's "Shared Madness" recital by violinist Jennifer Koh "would surely have felt special any place," Mark Swed writes, "given her ability to hold an audience spellbound for 90 nonstop minutes of new music." But inside Santa Barbara's "lovely" St. Anthony Chapel, just a few months after the area was devastated by fire and mudslides, Swed was struck by the beauty of the coastal city and how it has become an important destination for arts performances. And then there was that violin. When Koh, unable to keep up with punishing loan payments for her multimillion-dollar instrument, was on the brink of giving up her violin, Orange County new music patrons Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting offered to help. Koh's "shared madness" plan to repay them was to ask "composer friends to write solo pieces for her — 21st century Paganini-style etudes that she would offer the couple." She performed 14 of those pieces at St. Anthony. "Not only does Koh now have her violin life partner," Swed writes, "but she also seems eager to make Santa Barbara a significant part of her extended community." Los Angeles Times