Chelsea Handler, Jessica Williams, Aisha Tyler and others take the stage at the women's march at Sundance

Neither the snow nor the possible conflict with Robert Redford's private brunch stopped Sundance filmmakers from participating in the women's march at Park City, Utah.

Led by comedian Chelsea Handler, the independently organized event featured speeches by filmmakers, local politicians and activists, including Aisha Tyler, Jessica Williams, Dolores Huerta and Maria Bello.

"It's not 1917; it's 2017," said Handler as she addressed the crowd gathered for the rally. "Who knew we had to fight for progress we already had?"

Tyler paid homage to previous activists in her remarks.

"If people felt despair during slavery, suffrage, Jim Crow and Stonewall, we wouldn't have changes we have today," she said.

Huerta, who was attending Sundance to attend the premiere of "Dolores," a documentary about her life, was greeted by chants of "Si se puede" as she took the stage, while Bello gave a shout-out to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech.

"I am Jessica Williams. I am black, and I am a woman. ... Williams is my slave name," the actress said in her speech that recognized her ancestors who "fought for me to stand here today, in front of a bunch of white people wearing Uggs."

See more images from the event below.