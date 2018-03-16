From 'Ready Player One' to heartfelt raunch: The highlights of 2018's SXSW Film Festival

A similar reaction came to Kay Cannon's aforementioned "Blockers," which was the big Saturday night premiere at the festival. On the surface it's just another raunchy teen sex comedy about three teenage girls who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night, and the parents who are determined to stop them. The movie reveals itself as a sharp multi-generational tale of parental anxiety about children growing up too fast and the pressures on teenagers to know what to want and when to want it. Under Cannon's guidance, the film shows that being outrageously funny while remaining emotionally sensitive and politically aware do not need to be mutually exclusive.