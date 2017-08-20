Indie Focus: Dreams and schemes with 'Logan Lucky,' 'Lemon,' 'Gook' and 'Patti Cakes'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Fall movie season is imminent, with a whole new crop of movies, and the decks are being cleared of any lingering releases that need to get out into the world. So this is yet another week with more movies coming out than anyone can possibly see, process or know what to do with.

Michael Almereyda has long been a maker of thoughtful, creative films that are always surprising and worth checking out. His latest, “Marjorie Prime,” is a haunting drama with an impressive cast including Jon Hamm, Lois Smith and Geena Davis.

French filmmaker Rebecca Zlotowski, on the other hand, still feels like a relative newcomer but has become someone very much worth remembering. Her latest film, the between-the-wars drama “Planetarium,” stars Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp.

Claudette Barius / Fingerprint Releasing | Bleecker Street Director Steven Soderbergh and Daniel Craig on the set of "Logan Lucky." Director Steven Soderbergh and Daniel Craig on the set of "Logan Lucky." (Claudette Barius / Fingerprint Releasing | Bleecker Street)

‘Logan Lucky’

Steven Soderbergh is simply a gift to moviemaking and film culture. His irascible spirit and creative curiosity make him personally quotable and provocative while his work always feels vital and fresh. After a break from features he is back with the new heist comedy, “Logan Lucky,” which deftly comes on like a goof and then lingers with a more lasting impression. Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and Riley Keough, plus a supporting cast of many more familiar faces, the movie is about two brothers who want to rob the concession cash from a NASCAR race.

Reviewing for The Times, Kenneth Turan called it a “slick, smart, impeccably executed” film that could be summed up as “a highbrow heist movie involving some lowbrow folks.”

The Times’ Ryan Faughnder looked at the unusual financing and release plan for the film. The film is being released in more than 3,000 domestic theaters without the help of a traditional studio. “The unconventional strategy is a bold experiment to shake up the system [Soderbergh] has railed against for years.”

Also for The Times, Jeffrey Fleishman used “Lucky Logan” as a jumping off point for looking back at depictions of the modern South in cinema. (That this provided an excuse to put a “Smokey and the Bandit” picture of Burt Reynolds on the cover of last week’s Sunday Calendar was a real bonus.)

For the New York Times, A.O. Scott picked up on a similar vibe when he noted of Soderbergh, “a student of movie traditions high and low, he draws his inspiration here less from the gritty, downbeat realism of ’70s New Hollywood than from that decade’s good-time populist genre hybrids. If the ‘Oceans’ series represented his updating of Kennedy-era Rat Pack swagger, ‘Logan Lucky’ revives the irreverent, hell-raising outlaw vibe of ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’”

Soderbergh did a number of interviews for the film, gleefully playing coy with reporters over the identity of “Lucky’s” unknown screenwriter Rebecca Blunt and whether that’s a pseudonym and if so for whom.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Janicza Bravo, director, and Brett Gelman, star, with their film "Lemon." A couple in real-life, they wrote the film together. Janicza Bravo, director, and Brett Gelman, star, with their film "Lemon." A couple in real-life, they wrote the film together. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

‘Lemon’

Another of my personal favorite films from Sundance this past year was “Lemon,” the feature debut from filmmaker Janicza Bravo. The movie stars Brett Gelman as a man struggling to get out of his own way, as his life and career seem to have reached an impasse. The movie is confusing at first but has an emotional resonance that remains long after it’s over. The cast also includes Nia Long, Judy Greer and many, many others.

Reviewing the movie for The Times, Katie Walsh said, “Bravo masterfully utilizes camera movement, blocking and smash cuts to create a tempo that both lulls and jolts,” going on to add that the movie finds “a transcendent absurdity in the mundane that’s awkwardly enchanting.”

I spoke to Bravo and Gelman about their collaboration on the film. As Bravo said, “We wanted to make a movie that was a comment on privilege and mediocrity and fragility… Failure was what we were most interested in.”

Reviewing for Vulture, Emily Yoshida noted, “Bravo has become both a keen observer of the absurdities of American racial divides and an unlikely voice of broken white masculinity. Her debut feature is abundant proof that she is capable of turning garden-variety awkwardness into baroque exercises in squirm.”

Samuel Goldwyn Films Justin Chon with Simone Baker in "Gook" (2017), a story about Eli and Daniel, two Korean American brothers. Justin Chon with Simone Baker in "Gook" (2017), a story about Eli and Daniel, two Korean American brothers. (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

‘Gook’

The second feature directed by Justin Chon, the provocatively titled “Gook” is a look at the 1992 riots in Los Angeles from the perspective of the Korean American community. The story is based on the experiences of Chon’s own family as store owners at that time.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Sheri Linden said that the film “might not achieve everything it aims for, but it’s the work of someone reaching high. Viewing a pivotal event through a personal lens, Chon brings the futility of bigotry into vivid, aching focus.”